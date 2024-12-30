Israeli man arrested for allegedly operating on behalf of Iran, including arson and photographing Gantz’s home

Israel Police and the Shin Bet security agency announced Monday the arrest of Alexander Granovsky, a 29-year-old Petah Tikva resident, accused of carrying out missions on behalf of Iran. Granovsky, with a criminal history of property offenses, drug-related crimes and violence, allegedly operated under Iranian directives, targeting locations in Ra’anana, Hadera, and Ashdod.
Authorities claim Granovsky conducted various acts, including photographing a sensitive Israeli infrastructure site and the residential neighborhood of former IDF Chief of Staff and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Granovsky allegedly sent these images to his Iranian handlers. Granovsky also reportedly set fire to eight vehicles, purchased military uniforms to film himself burning them, and shared details of another Israeli citizen for potential recruitment.
Granovsky was arrested earlier this month at his partner’s home. Police have requested his detention be extended ahead of an indictment at the Central District Court.
Superintendent Sarit Peretz, an officer in the International Investigations Unit, said Granovsky acted under explicit instructions, including burning vehicles, for which he received payments ranging from hundreds to thousands of shekels. In some instances, he was unpaid but claimed he needed the money. "He told us, 'They pay me, and I do it,'" Peretz said.
She added, "Granovsky communicated with Iranian operatives via Telegram. They instructed him to act against the government and the prime minister by spraying graffiti, committing arson, and gathering intelligence. He provided details about a security officer and collected information on IDF officials, with plans to expand these efforts. He was stopped before completing all his assignments."
The investigation revealed that Granovsky had requested additional tasks before his arrest but refused certain instructions, such as burning an ambulance or a police vehicle. While he was directed to acquire firearms and grenades, he only proposed creating Molotov cocktails.
"He knew exactly who he was dealing with. He is a very dangerous individual," Peretz concluded.