Pro-Palestinian protesters turn on Mamdani, chant ‘traitor’ at Oct. 7 event

Small demonstrations, a message of support from U.S. President Donald Trump , sharp criticism from the top House Democrat and chants of “traitor” directed at New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani marked the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in the United States.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Wednesday: “Three years ago today, on October 7th, the World witnessed one of the darkest and most evil days in the history of Israel. Innocent men, women, and children were murdered, kidnapped, and subjected to unimaginable horrors at the hands of Hamas TERRORISTS.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters march in New York on the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre ( Video: X )

“Today, we remember every innocent life taken, honor the survivors and their families, and remember the hostages who endured the unthinkable. I fought relentlessly to bring the hostages home, and reunite them with their loved ones, and I did, both the living and the dead!”

“We will NEVER forget October 7th. We will NEVER forget the victims. And we will always stand against the forces of Terror and Evil,” Trump wrote.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, meanwhile, called for what he described as a “dramatic” change in U.S. policy in the Middle East.

In a statement marking the anniversary, Jeffries condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, saying the deaths of Palestinian civilians and the destruction in the territory were reprehensible and must not be allowed to happen again.

Gallery The Union Square vigil attended by Mamdani ( Photo: Liri Agami )

He called on Washington to commit to the creation of a Palestinian state and work to end settler violence in the West Bank.

At the same time, Jeffries stressed that the United States must remain committed to Israel’s right to exist, to removing Hamas from power and to combating terrorism. He also expressed solidarity with bereaved families and former hostages.

Pro-Palestinian protesters turn on Mamdani

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied across New York as the anniversary was commemorated, with protesters chanting slogans including “Long live Hamas,” “Death to the IDF” and calls to “keep the intifada alive,” while declaring that “resistance is justified.”

Some demonstrators wore keffiyehs, carried Palestinian flags and displayed signs supporting Gaza and the Palestinians.

At the same time, a gathering was held in Union Square billed as an evening of “quiet reflection and mourning” for those murdered on Oct. 7 and for the bloodshed that followed. The event was organized by Israelis for Peace.

( Photo: Liri Agami )

( Photo: Liri Agami )

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrived and disrupted the ceremony, delaying it for several minutes. Participants at the vigil read out the names of Israelis murdered in the Hamas attack as well as Palestinians killed in Gaza.

Mamdani also arrived at the Union Square event, where he was met by chants of “traitor, traitor, traitor.”

The confrontation marked a striking reversal for a mayor who has long been closely associated with the Palestinian cause. Protesters accused Mamdani of retreating from promises he made on the issue before taking office and also demonstrated outside City Hall in Manhattan.

In an interview with local news channel NY1 recorded before the vigil, Mamdani said: “We are talking about the third anniversary of a horrific war crime in which Hamas killed more than a thousand people and kidnapped hundreds more.”

“We are also talking about the anniversary of the day when the Israeli government responded through what I describe as the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, which continues to this day.”

“The lesson for all of us is that humanity has to be something we believe in, in the fullest sense of the word,” Mamdani said. “We need to defend it, and we need to be able to call an atrocity what it is and fight for a future in which everyone is protected, no matter who they are or where they come from.”

“As mayor, my job on Oct. 7, and my job every day, is to make sure that we keep people safe.”

Mamdani also drew a distinction between criticism of Israel and antisemitism.