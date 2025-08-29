US denies visa to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas ahead of UN summit

The U.S. State Department announced it is denying and revoking visas for members of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly. Several nations, including the UK, France and Australia, have said that they will announce their recognition of a Palestinian state at the upcoming assembly.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the move is in line with U.S. law and national security interests, citing the organizations’ failure to comply with commitments and their role in undermining peace prospects.
The statement emphasized that before the PLO and PA can be considered partners for peace, they must consistently repudiate terrorism — including the October 7 massacre — and end incitement to violence in education, as required by U.S. law and pledged by the PLO.
U.S. officials also criticized the PA for attempting to bypass negotiations through international legal actions, including appeals to the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice, and efforts to gain unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. According to the statement, these actions contributed to Hamas’s refusal to release hostages and the collapse of Gaza ceasefire talks.
The PA mission to the UN will receive waivers under the UN Headquarters Agreement. The U.S. said it remains open to re-engagement if the PLO and PA meet legal obligations and take concrete steps toward compromise and peaceful coexistence with Israel.