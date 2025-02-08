Hamas in message to Trump: We are the day after the war

Hamas on Saturday hung signs at the scene prepared for the release of hostages in Gaza, reading "We are the war's next day."
The sign can be seen as a message for U.S. President Donald Trump after he announced his plan to remove residents of the Strip to neighboring countries while Gaza is rebuilt.
Trump's plan was rejected by the Palestinians and the Arab world that regarded it a catastrophe like that experienced by Palestinians in 1948, with the establishment of Israel.
Hamas also hung a picture of Benjamin Netanyahu, with the words, "Total victory," mocking his claim that Israel was on the cusp of such an achievement in its war in Gaza.