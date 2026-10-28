‘Netanyahu has lost’: Yair Golan calls for coalition with Arab parties

Shortly after 9 a.m., updated election results showed that with 60% of the ballots counted, Netanyahu's bloc had secured 56 seats and Eisenkot's bloc 48.

Golan outside his home Wednesday morning ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

"Netanyahu has lost," Golan wrote on X. "I know how to count to 120 — 65 is more than 55. That's how Israeli democracy works. Period. The reality before us must teach us one resounding lesson: We have no future here unless we stop being afraid. And unless we put an end to racism. We can no longer accept Netanyahu's racist distinction between Jewish votes and Arab votes."

Golan continued: "The vote of an Israeli citizen casting a ballot in Tira is worth exactly the same as that of an Israeli citizen voting in Givat Shmuel. Not less. Not approximately. Exactly. Anyone who tries to erase the votes of Arab citizens is surrendering to Netanyahu and giving up on Israel.

"And now let's talk about Zionism. Netanyahu's bloc includes 16 lawmakers from non-Zionist ultra-Orthodox parties that promote mass draft evasion while our children are fighting and dying.

"If Netanyahu insists on counting only a Zionist majority, he should first subtract the 16 lawmakers from the non-Zionist ultra-Orthodox parties in his own bloc. They have no right to lecture us on Zionism.

"The change bloc has a Zionist majority: 49 to 39. The change bloc has an Israeli majority: 65 to 55. We have a majority. We have a responsibility. And we have an opportunity to form a government of change in partnership with Israel's Arab citizens. A government that will serve all Israeli citizens.

"Now we need courage. We need leadership. We need to stop being afraid and start taking action. A government of change now!"

Yair Golan casting his ballot Tuesday

On Tuesday night, following the release of the exit polls, officials at Democrats Party headquarters repeatedly delivered the same message: "Netanyahu's bloc has collapsed." At the same time, they called for the formation of a government, even if it meant relying on outside support from Arab parties or bringing Ra'am, an Islamist Arab party, into the coalition and the next government.

"The Israeli public fired Netanyahu and Likud on Tuesday," Golan said that night, urging members of the bloc to act. "We must make sure those dismissals take effect. We must establish a government of change as soon as possible."

Golan has now broadened his appeal to include the Joint List, an alliance of Arab-majority parties.

Golan also said Tuesday night: "The mandate we received from the public is a directive to rebuild the country. When given such a directive, we do not hesitate, allow egos to get in the way or leave room for political maneuvering.

"Israel's citizens have taken their fate into their own hands. We are at a historic moment. Israel's security is at stake. Forming a new government is an urgent national security mission. Every day of delay could have serious consequences.