Herzog to diplomatic corps: Democracy must be defended

President hosts foreign diplomats in annual gathering on Independence Day; tells them fierce debate over fundamental questions and system of checks and balances demonstrates vibrant democratic discourse

Itamar Eichner|
President Issac Herzog, on Wednesday said democracy should never be taken for granted and must be defended. "Debate and disagreement in a democracy are not only natural. They are critical. And the fact that, as we mark 75, Israelis are fiercely debating fundamental questions about our system of checks and balances demonstrates that our democratic discourse is vibrant and that our citizens are fully engaged," Day, Herzog said.
נשיא המדינה יצחק הרצוג ורעייתו אירחו את קבלת הפנים המסורתית לסגל הדיפלומטי המוצב בישראל
President Issac Herzog and wife Michal with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen at reception for diplomats
(Photo: GPO )
" This, too, is a mark of pride. Even as it demands of us to show up for the difficult work of hearing and listening to each other. And recognizing that there exists a multitude of opinions in our society."
יצחק הרצוג
Issac Herzog
(Photo: GPO)
Referring to the uptick in violence the president said it is upon Israel to chose making peace. "Especially when Iran and its proxies in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon—Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad—have, in recent weeks, sought to capitalize on Israel’s domestic debate, misreading the vitality of our internal democratic discourse as a weakness; as an opening to wreak havoc," he said.
"Throughout the month of Ramadan, a time of sacredness and compassion for so many, they stained our beautiful landscape with destruction and violence, robbing the lives of innocent Israelis and tourists."
