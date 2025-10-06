Israel sets timeline for Gaza talks as Netanyahu orders team to hold firm on Trump plan

Israel has allocated several days for negotiations that began Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt , aimed at advancing U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. Israeli officials said that if no breakthrough is achieved, military operations in Gaza could resume — after having been paused at Trump’s request.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Israel’s negotiating team not to allow Hamas to deviate from Trump’s proposal or the accompanying withdrawal map, and not to reopen issues that have already been settled, based on Israel’s acceptance of the plan.

The talks, which began Monday, are currently focused on technical coordination. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in Egypt on Wednesday to push for an agreement, alongside Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who heads the Israeli team. Until then, Witkoff and Kushner will work to narrow the gaps between the parties. If no agreement is reached, U.S. officials may present a final compromise proposal.

Israeli sources described the atmosphere as one of “cautious optimism,” noting exceptional determination from the Americans and mediators but uncertainty about Hamas’s intentions — something they expect to become clearer within hours. Hamas could still raise contentious demands related to prisoner release lists, IDF withdrawal lines and the timeline for returning hostages.

This time, however, mediators reportedly plan to apply real pressure on Hamas to seize the opportunity, including an ultimatum that failure to accept Trump’s plan could result in the group’s expulsion from Qatar and Turkey.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday, “What we saw last Friday was extraordinary — all parties agreed that the war must end. The president wants to see a cease-fire and the release of hostages, and that’s what the technical teams are discussing. The president is very focused on this.”

Asked about Trump’s Friday ultimatum — which set a deadline for Hamas to respond by Sunday night — Leavitt said, “The deadline was to hear back from Hamas, and on Friday they issued a clear statement. We want to move quickly — the president wants to see the hostages released as soon as possible.”

The Israeli delegation in Sharm el-Sheikh includes Shin Bet deputy director M., hostage affairs coordinator Gal Hirsch, retired Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon, Netanyahu’s foreign policy adviser Ofir Falk, and representatives from the Mossad and the IDF, including Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

The Hamas delegation, led by senior negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, arrived in Egypt on Sunday night. Egypt’s Al-Qahera News reported that Egyptian and Qatari mediators are working with both sides to establish a mechanism for the release of all hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

According to earlier reports, the Israeli and Hamas delegations are meeting in the same building but in separate rooms. CNN reported Monday that before the formal talks began, al-Hayya met with Egyptian and Qatari officials in an effort to bridge remaining gaps. “It’s too early to assess how the negotiations are going,” one source familiar with the talks told the network, while another said the discussions could last “at least several days.”

Reuters reported that Hamas is seeking assurances that Israel will honor its commitments and withdraw its troops from Gaza if the group releases its main source of leverage — the hostages.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump urged all sides “to act quickly,” warning of “bloodshed—something nobody wants.” He said he had been told that the “first phase of the agreement will be completed this week.”

After demanding over the weekend that Israel “stop bombing Gaza,” Trump wrote that there had been “very positive talks with Hamas and countries from around the world—Arab, Muslim, and others—regarding the release of hostages, ending the war in Gaza, and, more importantly, finally achieving peace in the Middle East. These talks have been very successful and are moving quickly.”