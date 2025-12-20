Iran executes alleged 'Mossad spy' accused of 200 surveillance missions

media reported Saturday that authorities executed another man convicted of spying for Israel, collaborating with an intelligence service and photographing military and security facilities. The Tasnim news agency said the alleged agent, 27-year-old Aghil Keshavarz, was executed after the Supreme Court approved his sentence following legal proceedings.

