Netanyahu orders IDF to strike Lebanon 'forcefully' after Hezbollah ceasefire violations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the IDF to strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon “forcefully” after a series of ceasefire violations Saturday , the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The order came after sirens sounded in Manara, Margaliot and Misgav Am in the Galilee Panhandle following the launch of two rockets from Lebanon. One rocket landed in an open area and the other was intercepted. No injuries were reported.

IDF strikes in Lebanon ( Video: IDF )

The IDF called the launches a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire by Hezbollah.

About an hour later, alerts warning of a drone infiltration sounded in several western Galilee communities, including Hanita, Ya’ara and Rosh Hanikra. The IDF said two aircraft crossed into Israel, one was intercepted and contact was lost with the other. No injuries were reported.

A second drone alert sounded later in Malkia in the upper Galilee. The IDF said contact was lost with a suspicious aerial target.

The IDF said it killed six Hezbollah terrorists Saturday in southern Lebanon. Three were traveling in an armed pickup truck, one was on a motorcycle south of the forward defense line, and two armed terrorists were killed near the Litani River. The military said 15 terrorists were killed over the weekend.

IDF uncovers anti-tank missile storage in southern Lebanon ( Video: IDF )

The IDF also struck buildings used by Hezbollah, including its Radwan Force, as well as a weapons storage site south of the forward defense line. Overnight, the military struck Hezbollah launchers in Deir al-Zahrani, Kfar Rumman and al-Samiyah, saying they posed a direct threat to IDF troops and civilians.

Local leaders in northern Israel criticized the continued fire despite the three-week extension of the ceasefire. Asaf Langlaban, head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, said residents deserved a safe return to routine life and that the government was responsible for removing the missile threat.