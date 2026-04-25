Hezbollah fires rockets at north despite Lebanon ceasefire extension

Sirens sounded Saturday afternoon in the northern communities of Manara, Margaliot and Misgav Am after two rockets were launched from Lebanon, marking continued violations despite a three-week extension of the ceasefire.
The IDF said one rocket landed in an open area while the second was intercepted. No injuries were reported. The military described the launch as a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire by Hezbollah.
Shortly before the rocket fire, the IDF said the Air Force intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” in southern Lebanon, where IDF forces are operating. The object did not cross into Israeli territory, and no alerts were activated.
Lebanese reports throughout the day described IDF strikes in several areas in southern Lebanon. The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, Col. Avichay Adraee, issued renewed evacuation warnings to residents in multiple villages, urging them not to return.
“During the ceasefire, the IDF remains deployed in its positions in southern Lebanon in the face of Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity,” the statement said.
Earlier Saturday, artillery fire targeted several villages, while explosions were reported in the village of al-Khiam, apparently linked to the demolition of structures.
Overnight, the IDF said it struck Hezbollah launchers in three locations — Deir al-Zahrani, Kfar Rumman and al-Samiyah — noting the sites were north of the forward defense line, beyond the Blue Line. The military said the launchers posed a direct threat to IDF forces and civilians.