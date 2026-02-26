Trump aides prefer Israel strike Iran first, report says

Senior advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump have privately indicated they would prefer Israel to strike Iran first in any renewed military confrontation, Politico reported Wednesday, calculating that such a move could help build U.S. public support for subsequent American involvement.

According to the report, several of Trump’s top advisers said in closed discussions that an initial Israeli strike could make it easier to justify U.S. military action if Iran retaliates.

3 View gallery

The considerations are largely political, one person familiar with the talks said, citing recent polls showing that while many Americans support regime change in Iran, they are reluctant to accept U.S. casualties to achieve it.

“There’s thinking in and around the administration that the politics are a lot better if the Israelis go first and alone and the Iranians retaliate against us, and give us more reason to take action,” one source familiar with the conversations was quoted as saying. The person added that a joint U.S.-Israeli strike remains the more likely scenario.

According to the report, some in Trump’s inner circle believe “we’re going to bomb them,” though the scope and timing of any potential strike remain unclear.

The discussions come amid mixed public messaging from senior U.S. officials ahead of another round of talks with Iran in Geneva.

3 View gallery US Vice President JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance said late Wednesday that Washington has evidence Tehran is attempting to rebuild its nuclear program, echoing Trump’s recent claim that Iran is once again pursuing its “sinister nuclear ambitions.”

But Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a contrasting assessment, telling reporters that “[Iran is] not enriching [uranium] right now, but they're trying to get to the point where they ultimately can.” Both officials spoke as U.S. forces continued to flow into the region in case Trump orders a strike if Iran refuses U.S. demands.

Despite the president’s assertion that U.S. strikes during Operation Midnight Hammer "obliterated" Iran’s nuclear program , intelligence assessments cited in media reports have suggested the attacks set back Tehran’s nuclear efforts by only several months.

Experts quoted by The Wall Street Journal said satellite imagery shows no clear evidence that Iran is actively rebuilding a nuclear weapons program. David Albright, a former UN nuclear inspector, said the program appears “essentially on hold.”

3 View gallery Isfahan military base in Iran seen on November 11, 2024 (upper) and February 10, 2026 (lower)

At the same time, satellite images reportedly show limited activity at the Isfahan site and efforts by Tehran to repair and fortify military facilities, including some linked to the nuclear program, in preparation for a possible strike.

One source cited by Politico also echoed earlier reports that U.S. munitions stockpiles are running low, referencing warnings attributed to Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine. The source said some officials fear that depleted U.S. weapons reserves could embolden China to move against Taiwan.