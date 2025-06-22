Trump: Iran's nuclear reactors 'obliterated' in spectacular military success

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran's three key nuclear facilities have been obliterated and now it was time for peace. The president spoke after U.S. bombers attacked Iran's Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow nuclear sites.

“Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror,” Trump said in a 4-minute address to the nation.

U.S. President Donald Trump on the American strikes on Iran





U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after the American strike on Iran

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

Trump said Iran must now come to the table to end the war.

“Iran — the bully of the Middle East — must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier, he said.

4 View gallery ( Photo: TruthSocial )

Trump said the Iranians have been killing Americans for 40 years.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," he said.

Trump said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu worked as a team. "We've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel. I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done and most of all, I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew these magnificent machines tonight.

4 View gallery President Donald Trump in the situation room as US bombers strike Iran ( Photo: The White House )

4 View gallery President Donald Trump in the situation room as US bombers strike Iran ( Photo: The White House )

Trump announced that the U.S. conducted strikes on Iran early Sunday morning on his Truth Social site: "We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The strikes came eight days after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion , to remove Iran's nuclear capabilities and the threat from its ballistic missiles.

Earlier, Netanyahu congratulated and thanked the president for carrying out the American strikes on Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu thanks Donald Trump after US stikes on Iran





"Congratulations, President Trump, your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history. In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things. But in tonight's action against Iran's nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on earth could do," he said.

History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime, the world's most dangerous weapons. His leadership today has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace. President Trump and I often say peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength. President Trump, I thank you. The people of Israel thank you. The forces of civilization thank you. God bless America. God bless Israel and may God bless our unshakeable alliance, our unbreakable faith."