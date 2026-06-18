Israeli man arrested in Cyprus on attempted murder suspicion after Ayia Napa brawl

A 21-year-old Israeli man was arrested in Cyprus on suspicion of attempted murder and remanded for eight days after a violent brawl outside a nightclub in the resort town of Ayia Napa left four people wounded, including a security guard who required emergency surgery.

According to local police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Initial findings indicate that two Israelis, aged 21 and 22, were involved in a confrontation with a young Cypriot man outside the club. Two security guards at the scene tried to separate the sides and calm the situation.

2 View gallery Scene of the brawl involving an Israeli outside a nightclub in Ayia Napa

Investigators alleged that during the confrontation, the 21-year-old pulled out a knife and stabbed the Cypriot man as well as the two security guards. The second Israeli was also wounded during the fight.

One of the security guards, 41, was stabbed in the abdomen and underwent surgery at the general hospital in Famagusta. His condition was initially described as serious, but he is no longer in life-threatening danger. The second guard, 25, was wounded in his right leg by a sharp object.

The Cypriot man was more lightly wounded, while the 22-year-old Israeli suffered injuries to his head and face. According to reports in Cypriot media, his condition was described as serious.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, the Israeli suspect cursed at them and disturbed public order. He was therefore also arrested on suspicion of insulting police officers, causing alarm and disturbing the peace.