IDF: We're short on tanks, munitions after months of war

The IDF said on Monday that it has a shortage of tanks after many were damaged in the war ammunition was also in short supply, the military said in court filings in response to a motion brought before the Supreme Court by female Armored Corps fighters, demanding to be deployed to the fighting in Gaza.

The IDF said on Monday that it has a shortage of tanks after many were damaged in the war ammunition was also in short supply, the military said in court filings in response to a motion brought before the Supreme Court by female Armored Corps fighters, demanding to be deployed to the fighting in Gaza.

The IDF said on Monday that it has a shortage of tanks after many were damaged in the war ammunition was also in short supply, the military said in court filings in response to a motion brought before the Supreme Court by female Armored Corps fighters, demanding to be deployed to the fighting in Gaza.

According to the filing, the military chief of staff decided to delay incorporating women in fighting positions until November 2025 due to the severe shortage in the Armored Corps arsenal.

According to the filing, the military chief of staff decided to delay incorporating women in fighting positions until November 2025 due to the severe shortage in the Armored Corps arsenal.

According to the filing, the military chief of staff decided to delay incorporating women in fighting positions until November 2025 due to the severe shortage in the Armored Corps arsenal.

This is the first time that the IDF has openly admitted to a shortage of equipment and munitions as well as officers and enlisted men after many were killed or injured since the war broke out in October.

This is the first time that the IDF has openly admitted to a shortage of equipment and munitions as well as officers and enlisted men after many were killed or injured since the war broke out in October.

This is the first time that the IDF has openly admitted to a shortage of equipment and munitions as well as officers and enlisted men after many were killed or injured since the war broke out in October.