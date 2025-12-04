Gaza militia leader Abu Shabab was beaten to death over cooperation with Israel, officials say

, the head of a militia operating in southern Gaza that had cooperated with Israel, died after being beaten during a dispute with members of his own group, Israeli security officials said Thursday. Earlier reports circulating in Gaza had claimed he was shot during clashes between local clans.

from Rafah for medical treatment, but he died from his injuries en route to Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva. His deputy, Rassan al-Dheini, is expected to take over leadership of the Popular Forces militia.

Internal killings within Gaza’s local armed groups have grown more frequent, separate from Hamas’ own violent campaign against them. Israeli officials said Abu Shabab’s death is likely to strengthen Hamas’ dominance in Gaza and complicate Israel’s effort to build alternative local forces for postwar governance.

