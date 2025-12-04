Gaza militia leader Abu Shabab was beaten to death over cooperation with Israel, officials say

Yasser Abu Shabab, the head of a militia operating in southern Gaza that had cooperated with Israel, died after being beaten during a dispute with members of his own group, Israeli security officials said Thursday. Earlier reports circulating in Gaza had claimed he was shot during clashes between local clans.
According to the officials, Israeli forces evacuated Abu Shabab from Rafah for medical treatment, but he died from his injuries en route to Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva. His deputy, Rassan al-Dheini, is expected to take over leadership of the Popular Forces militia.
Internal killings within Gaza’s local armed groups have grown more frequent, separate from Hamas’ own violent campaign against them. Israeli officials said Abu Shabab’s death is likely to strengthen Hamas’ dominance in Gaza and complicate Israel’s effort to build alternative local forces for postwar governance.
Israel backed Abu Shabab’s militia during the war as part of a strategy to support groups opposing Hamas’ rule in Rafah. After the cease-fire was announced in October, Israeli intelligence assessed that power struggles could erupt between Hamas and local clans. Hamas operatives even attempted to assassinate Abu Shabab, officials said, but failed, partly because he was staying in an area under Israeli control.
In early October, the militia told Ynet it supported the cease-fire and the release of hostages but intended to continue operating in Rafah, describing its vision for Gaza as “a safe place without terror groups, unnecessary weapons or wars.”