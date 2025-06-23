U.S. strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear site a 'game changer,' says Israeli general

It is impossible to know if the Fordow nuclear site in Iran was completely destroyed, although U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have said that it was.

It is impossible to know if the Fordow nuclear site in Iran was completely destroyed, although U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have said that it was.

It is impossible to know if the Fordow nuclear site in Iran was completely destroyed, although U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have said that it was.