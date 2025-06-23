U.S. strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear site a 'game changer,' says Israeli general

It is impossible to know if the Fordow nuclear site in Iran was completely destroyed, although U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have said that it was.
“I can say that the United States … certainly attacked it with a type of capability that I have not seen before,” said Brig. Gen. (res.) Miri Eisin during a panel discussion with ILTV News. “This idea of bringing in both of the bombers themselves, the type of munitions that were used coming in, in the way that they did, they certainly put at it the immense firepower that we've been talking about.”
Eisin called the strike a “game changer” but cautioned that “we're not going to know what the results are [right away]. It takes time to understand that.”
Watch the full interview: