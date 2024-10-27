Israel probes truck's ‘black box’ for clues in suspected Glilot attack

Israeli authorities announced on Sunday they are analyzing data from the "black box" of a truck involved in a suspected ramming attack in Glilot, which resulted in one fatality and injuries to 36 others. Officials have not yet confirmed if the incident was deliberate or a freak accident.
The truck's Electronic Control Module (ECM), often called a "black box," captures data like speed, braking and engine status, especially useful in accident investigations.
The driver, identified as Rami Nasrallah from Qalansawe, reportedly had about 70 previous traffic violations. His body was sent to Tel Aviv’s National Center of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy to determine if a medical event, such as a heart attack, might have contributed to the incident.
Nasrallah’s family has denied any terrorist motives, claiming he had a heart condition and had recently undergone open-heart surgery.
"It was not an attack," said his brother, Mahmoud Nasrallah. "My brother has health issues and wouldn’t do such a thing. He is a simple man just trying to earn a living and go home. He has no connection to anything like that, either closely or distantly.
"He probably had a heart attack or something that happened; he has a medical history. He is married and has five children. We want his body returned to us. He is an ordinary person who went out to provide for his kids; they can check this. This was just an accident; he has never harmed anyone in his life."
The police said they were considering all possible motives and assigned the case to the Tel Aviv district's central unit, and initial findings dismissed claims from witnesses suggesting the driver was armed with a knife.
Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased has not been disclosed. Most of the injured were retired bankers on a group trip, and six remain in serious condition.
