Israel fed intel, blocked strikes: inside daring rescue of US navigator in Iran

The navigator was extracted two days after the pilot of the aircraft was rescued, ending what officials described as a high-risk mission involving special operations forces, aircraft and intelligence assets. CNN reported that the navigator had made contact with U.S. forces shortly after ejecting from the aircraft but was injured, complicating efforts to bring him out safely.

Remains of the downed F-15E fighter jet

According to reports in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the rescue involved hundreds of special operations troops, dozens of aircraft and helicopters and extensive use of intelligence, cyber and space-based capabilities. Officials told The Wall Street Journal that all U.S. forces involved exited Iranian airspace safely, and a person familiar with the operation said MQ-9 Reaper drones struck Iranian forces that approached the navigator before he was extracted.

U.S. officials described the effort as a race against time, with forces attempting to reach the navigator before Iranian troops could locate him, The New York Times reported.

According to U.S. officials cited by Fox News and The Wall Street Journal, the CIA carried out a deception campaign ahead of the rescue, spreading false information inside Iran suggesting that U.S. forces had already located the navigator and were moving him out of the country in an effort to mislead Iranian forces during the search. A senior official told Fox News that U.S. intelligence capabilities were used to locate the navigator despite the challenging conditions.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton told U.S. media that multiple factors could have caused the mission to fail, pointing to difficult terrain, including dust and remote mountainous areas, which could interfere with aircraft operations and complicate landing and movement. He said such missions require a high level of coordination, with multiple elements needing to operate in sync under pressure.

The location where the US navigator was found ( ללא קרדיט מתוך X )

Fox News also reported that Israel provided intelligence support during the operation as U.S. forces searched for the navigator, and that Israeli assistance helped counter Iranian air activity during the roughly 36 hours the mission was underway. There was no official confirmation from Israeli authorities.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the mission was among the most complex in recent U.S. special operations. U.S. officials said two MC-130J aircraft used during the operation encountered issues and were destroyed on the ground to prevent them from falling into Iranian hands, with additional aircraft brought in to evacuate the rescue teams. The MC-130J is a specialized aircraft used for operations behind enemy lines and is valued at more than $100 million.