Iran plots to assassinate Nevatim airbase commander

Iran plotted to assassinate the commander of Nevatim airbase, according to a report in the Iranian opposition outlet, Iran International, on Monday. According to the report, Brigadier General Yotam Sigler has been put under security protection.
The outlet cited a security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, who said that such security measures were typically reserved for high-threat individuals, akin to IDF Chief of Staff or Air Force Commander. However, due to recent developments, both Sigler and his family are now under protection.
Additional security for Brigadier General Sigler was put in place after uncovering that he was a target within the broader scheme involving Israeli nationals returning from Azerbaijan. These individuals were allegedly operating as part of an Iranian-directed spy cell and were apprehended last month.
The source said that those under threat usually undergo comprehensive security evaluations, including assessments of their family's online exposure. Sigler's position makes him a priority target for Iran due to the strategic importance of Nevatim Airbase, which serves not only as a hub for combat operations but also as a crucial intelligence and strategic asset.
