Iran plots to assassinate Nevatim airbase commander

Brigadier General Yotam Sigler along with his family, is placed under security protection after a spy-cell made up of immigrants from Azerbaijan, operating on behalf of Iranian intelligence is uncovered 

Itamar Eichner|
Iran plotted to assassinate the commander of Nevatim airbase, according to a report in the Iranian opposition outlet, Iran International, on Monday. According to the report, Brigadier General Yotam Sigler has been put under security protection.
2 View gallery
דבריו של שר הביטחון יואב גלנט שביקר היום בבסיס נבטים של חיל האווירדבריו של שר הביטחון יואב גלנט שביקר היום בבסיס נבטים של חיל האוויר
Brig. Gen. Sigler standing by Defense Minister Gallant
(Photo: Elad Malka)
The outlet cited a security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, who said that such security measures were typically reserved for high-threat individuals, akin to IDF Chief of Staff or Air Force Commander. However, due to recent developments, both Sigler and his family are now under protection.
Air Force pilots set out to attack Iran 
(IDF)
Additional security for Brigadier General Sigler was put in place after uncovering that he was a target within the broader scheme involving Israeli nationals returning from Azerbaijan. These individuals were allegedly operating as part of an Iranian-directed spy cell and were apprehended last month.
2 View gallery
סגן ראש המטה הכללי, אלוף אמיר ברעם, ביקר בבסיס חיל האוויר "נבטים" עם מפקד הבסיס, תת-אלוף יותם סיגלרסגן ראש המטה הכללי, אלוף אמיר ברעם, ביקר בבסיס חיל האוויר "נבטים" עם מפקד הבסיס, תת-אלוף יותם סיגלר
Sigler (Right) inside Nevatim Airbase
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The source said that those under threat usually undergo comprehensive security evaluations, including assessments of their family's online exposure. Sigler's position makes him a priority target for Iran due to the strategic importance of Nevatim Airbase, which serves not only as a hub for combat operations but also as a crucial intelligence and strategic asset.
