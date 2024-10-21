7 Israelis face charges of spying for Iran

In one of Israel's most serious security crimes, seven Israelis, all of whom immigrated from Azerbaijan, have been spying for Iran for the past two years.

They are suspected of photographing military bases some of which were then targeted by Iran's ballistic missiles in the strike on Israel on October 1.

2 View gallery Iranian ballistic missiles over Israeli skies in the attack on October 1 ( Photo: Ahmad GjarabliI / AFP )

The Rishon Letzion Magistrate Court revealed on Monday that the seven, all residents of Haifa and northern Israel, will be indicted on Friday. Among them is a soldier who deserted from duty and two minors.

Iranian ballistic missiles over Temple Mount on October 1





"This is one of the most serious security cases investigated in recent years," the state prosecution said. The Shin Bet began investigating the matter and was joined by the Police Serious Crimes Unit, 433.

2 View gallery Satellite images of the Nevatim Air Force base in the Negev ( Photo: Planet Labs Inc. via Reuters )

The suspects: Aziz Nisanov, Alexander Sadikov, Yigal Nissan, Vyacheslav Goshchin and Yevgeni Yoffe, and the two minors, were arrested on September 19, on suspicion of espionage. The indictment will include charges of cooperating with enemies of the state, which carries a penalty of life in prison.

