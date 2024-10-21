7 Israelis face charges of spying for Iran

Suspects all immigrants to Israel from Azerbaijan to be indicted on Friday for espionage and cooperating with enemies of the state; the 5 men and two minors said to photograph military bases that were then struck by Iranian ballistic missiles in Iran's October attack

PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Spy
Ballistic missile
Iranian attack on Israel
Israel
espionage
Iran
Azerbaijan
In one of Israel's most serious security crimes, seven Israelis, all of whom immigrated from Azerbaijan, have been spying for Iran for the past two years.
They are suspected of photographing military bases some of which were then targeted by Iran's ballistic missiles in the strike on Israel on October 1.
2 View gallery
טילים בשמי באקה אל גרביהטילים בשמי באקה אל גרביה
Iranian ballistic missiles over Israeli skies in the attack on October 1
(Photo: Ahmad GjarabliI / AFP)
The Rishon Letzion Magistrate Court revealed on Monday that the seven, all residents of Haifa and northern Israel, will be indicted on Friday. Among them is a soldier who deserted from duty and two minors.
Iranian ballistic missiles over Temple Mount on October 1

"This is one of the most serious security cases investigated in recent years," the state prosecution said. The Shin Bet began investigating the matter and was joined by the Police Serious Crimes Unit, 433.
2 View gallery
תמונות לווין של בסיס נבטיםתמונות לווין של בסיס נבטים
Satellite images of the Nevatim Air Force base in the Negev
(Photo: Planet Labs Inc. via Reuters)
The suspects: Aziz Nisanov, Alexander Sadikov, Yigal Nissan, Vyacheslav Goshchin and Yevgeni Yoffe, and the two minors, were arrested on September 19, on suspicion of espionage. The indictment will include charges of cooperating with enemies of the state, which carries a penalty of life in prison.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""