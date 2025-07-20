IDF warns Gazans to evacuate Deir al-Balah ahead of a ground offensive

The IDF Arabic language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation order for all residents in several blocks in the southwestern area of Deir al-Balah in Gaza warning of expanded military operations, in areas where the military had not operated before.

"The IDF continues to operate with great force to destroy enemy and terrorist infrastructure," the spokesperson said in a post instructing Gazans to move toward the humanitarian zone in al-Mawasi.

3 View gallery IDF issues evacuation order for Deir al Balah ( Photo: IDF )

3 View gallery IDF troops operate in northern Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

Deir al-Balah in central Gaza includes the refugee camp where many Gazans have sought refuge during the war because the IDF has not operated on the ground there. It includes the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital, where many of the displaced have settled.

Hamas staged ceremonies last January at Deir Deir al-Balah, showing buildings standing unlike the destruction in Khan Younis and in the northern areas of the Strip. Gazans were seen enjoying the beach there recently, prompting angry responses in Israel.

The Hamas battalion there is strong and the IDF refrained from attacking it with force for fear of harm to hostages believed to be held there. The military estimates it needs at least two brigades and two months to clear the area.

"The families of hostages are shaken and fearful after the announcement by the IDF of its intent to operate in central Gaza," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement on Sunday. "Can anyone assure us that this will not cost the lives of our loved ones? We expect the prime minister, defense minister and top military commanders to urgently explain to Israeli citizens and the families what the plan of action is and how they would protect the hostages still held in Gaza."

According to the military, over 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of underground tunnels were discovered in destroyed in the past months and an unprecedented number of buildings also have been demolished.

IDF destroys a Hamas underground tunnel in Khan Younis ( IDF )





While progress has been reported in the negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal , the IDF has been speeding up the destruction of buildings that had been used or could be used by the terrorists. By some estimates, hundreds of structures were completely demolished each week. The military claimed they were used by terrorists for surveillance of troops, were booby trapped to explode when the troops arrive or were used, and could be used in the future, as sniper positions, targeting troops.

3 View gallery IDF demolishes building in Gaza ( Photo: Amir Cohen )

"We do not demolish buildings for the sake of it," IDF officers said. "We need approximately 300 meters (328 yards) cleared on both sides when we open a path for troops so that buildings will not be used to stage attacks or pose a threat."

For that purpose, the military recently cleared a 20 kilometer (12.4 miles) corridor in Khan Younis , which is twice as long as the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza border with Egypt.