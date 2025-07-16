IDF opens new security corridor in southern Gaza, dividing Khan Younis

The Israel Defense Forces announced Wednesday that, following the Philadelphi and Morg corridors, it has completed the opening of a new route in southern Gaza that effectively splits Khan Younis, the territory’s second-largest city, into two parts.
In a special operation by the 36th Division, forces from the 188th Armored Brigade and the Golani Brigade finished opening the Magen Oz corridor near Khan Younis. The operation took place amid ongoing negotiations over a possible hostage deal and ceasefire, with one of the key disputes being the travel routes and Israel’s demand to establish a “humanitarian city” on the ruins of Rafah, situated between the Morg and Philadelphi corridors. This newly completed corridor may become an additional bargaining chip in the current talks.
In recent weeks, the 36th Division has been active in Khan Younis, working to destroy terrorist infrastructure and eliminate terrorists. The new corridor runs north-south, separating eastern and western Khan Younis, and crosses perpendicularly to the two southern corridors.
Combat units from the 188th Armored and Golani Brigades met and completed the 15-kilometer-long Magen Oz corridor. The IDF said in a statement that this corridor "serves as a key componen in applying pressure on Hamas and achieving the decisive defeat of its Khan Yunis Brigade." Now the focus is on neighborhoods previously untouched, including the coastal Hamed neighborhood and the Khan Yunis refugee camp.
According to the military, forces have eliminated dozens of terrorists and located and destroyed terrorist infrastructure, including weapons stockpiles and underground tunnel routes.
"The Southern Command continues to expand and solidify operational control over the central corridor and to operate in order to protect the security of the civilians of the State of Israel, and residents of the communities near the Gaza Strip in particular," the IDF said.