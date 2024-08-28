Iranian ambassador to Lebanon denies rumors defected to Israel

Iranian opposition claims Mojtaba Amaani defected after being gone from public eye; 'It is Israeli psychological warfare and fear of Iran,' envoy says in X post

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Mojtaba Amaani
Iran
Lebanon
ambassador
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amaani, has denied rumors that he defected to Israel, following claims made by Iranian opposition groups on social media after the envoy had not been seen in public for 24 hours.
Amaani responded to the rumors on X, dismissing them as part of Israel's psychological warfare and a sign of the country's fear of Iran. "They are not worthy of a response," he said.
1 View gallery
מוג'טאבה אמאנימוג'טאבה אמאני
Mojtaba Amaani
(Photo: X)
The ambassador made a public appearance at the funeral of former Lebanese Prime Minister Khalil al-Huss, who died at age 94 in Beirut.
In his post, Amaani praised al-Huss for his "courageous, historic and smart positions" and his opposition to Israel, saying that al-Huss played a significant role in Israel's military withdrawal from South Lebanon in 2000.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""