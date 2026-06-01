IDF soldier Staff Sgt. Adam Tzarfati killed by drone strike in southern Lebanon

Staff Sgt. Adam Tzarfati, 20, from Rosh HaAyin, a fighter in the Maglan unit of the Commando Brigade, was killed overnight by a drone strike in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Monday morning. Tzarfati is the 14th soldier killed since the unobserved ceasefire in Lebanon took effect.
Another soldier was seriously wounded in the incident in which Tzarfati fell, and two others were lightly wounded. The soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital, and their families were notified.
At around 1 a.m., an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah struck a point where forces from the Golani Brigade combat team were operating in southern Lebanon. Tzarfati was killed, and the three wounded soldiers were evacuated by helicopter to the hospital.
On Sunday morning, the IDF announced the death of Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin, 21, a Givati reconnaissance soldier from Ashkelon who was killed by an explosive drone strike in southern Lebanon. Four other soldiers were lightly wounded in the incident. He will be laid to rest Monday at 5 p.m. at the military cemetery in Ashkelon.
Tyukin’s friends are calling on the public to attend his funeral. They said he had a small family and asked for a large turnout to honor his memory.
More details to follow.