‘A hero of Israel’: comrades call on public to attend fallen soldier’s funeral

Friends of Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin, 21, who was killed Saturday by a drone strike in southern Lebanon , are calling on the public to attend his funeral, saying he had a small family and deserved a large turnout to honor his memory.

The funeral will be held Monday at 5 p.m. at the military cemetery in Ashkelon.

2 View gallery Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin ( Photo: IDF )

Eyal, a member of Tyukin’s team, told ynet the soldiers had gone through their entire combat track together. “We did basic training together, advanced training, the whole course and fought together in Gaza,” he said. “We will always be ‘Team 20.’ We are family, and it is important to us that there be a strong presence at his funeral.”

Eyal said Tyukin, whom his friends called “Toykin,” immigrated to Israel six years ago with his mother and grandfather.

“There were always smiles around him, laughter, a good atmosphere,” he said. “He knew how to take things lightly. He was a man — he did not complain, he was full of empathy, he had a quiet toughness. He never complained about anything and did what had to be done. He had no fear. He was an honest guy.”

Eyal said Tyukin had lived through difficult experiences but never presented himself that way. “If you asked him, as far as he was concerned, everything was fine,” he said. “He had a partner, and he had an amazing relationship with his mother.”

Eyal said Tyukin was also an exemplary soldier. He recalled an incident near Jenin in the West Bank when the team encountered an explosive device. “It was the first such incident we experienced,” Eyal said. “People were naturally stressed, shaking, asking questions. He sat next to me completely calm, quietly. ‘There was an explosive? Fine, we move on.’ That was his approach.”

After the soldiers got out, Tyukin continued as usual and completed the mission, Eyal said. “Just a heroic and inspiring person,” he said. “He decided to become a combat soldier and go to tryouts. He was dominant in the team and very significant. A hero of Israel.”

‘A very deep and quiet person — but easygoing’

Eyal said one memory of Tyukin stands out. “We were at a party marking our move up to the company after finishing the course,” he said. “He was dancing in the middle, and everyone was clapping for him. He was always at the center of the good atmosphere. He was a very deep and quiet person, but easygoing. He was also a boxer.”

Even after Tyukin’s death, his teammates continued carrying out their missions, Eyal said. “They are still fighting in Lebanon,” he said. “It was a very difficult night, and they went out on a raid after the incident. The wounded guys already want to return to combat, and the rest of the team came back with their heads held high. A difficult incident, but morale is high.”

After Tyukin was killed, his team commander sent a message to the soldiers, emphasizing the team’s fighting spirit and unity. “Lions, updating you,” the commander wrote. “The guys inside have their heads up and are continuing to push forward. The most important thing, which has always been the most important thing, is to remain united! Keep your heads up! For Tyukin! We do not stop! If we were one fist before in an exceptional way, now it crosses every boundary. I trust you and love you.”

A growing challenge

The drone that killed Tyukin was launched by Hezbollah around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and struck a point near the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, where Israeli forces were operating as part of an effort to seize commanding terrain north of the Litani River.

2 View gallery An Israeli airstrike in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Lebanon ( Photo: AFP )

Four other soldiers were lightly wounded in the incident. Tyukin is the 13th IDF soldier killed since the ceasefire in Lebanon took effect .

In recent weeks, Hezbollah’s explosive-laden first-person-view (FPV) drones have become one of the IDF’s central challenges in the north. The terror group has sought to use southern Lebanon’s rugged terrain and its proximity to Israeli communities to launch low-flying drones that are difficult to detect, both at Israeli troops and into Israeli territory.

In some cases, the drones are believed to rely on fiber-optic technology, making them harder for detection and jamming systems to stop. The IDF acknowledges the threat has forced changes in how troops operate in the field and is not merely a narrow tactical problem.