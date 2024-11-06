He's not a Netanyahu fan, but he doesn't threaten him either: Israel Katz's path to Defense Minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz as the country's new defense minister Tuesday, replacing Yoav Gallant , who was dismissed for the second time in the current administration and in the middle of a war.

This marks the most senior position Katz has held to date and one that could bolster his path to potential leadership, following his two terms as foreign minister and previous stints as finance, transportation, energy, agriculture and intelligence ministers.

2 View gallery Israel Katz, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Emil Salman )

Katz, 69,has not been among Netanyahu's closest allies, yet he has shown loyalty in the current government, proving himself to be non-threatening in Netanyahu’s eyes. The prime minister likely believes that appointing Katz, a seasoned political figure, will alleviate public surprise and discontent over Gallant’s dismissal, as Gallant was widely seen as a competent defense minister with favorable ratings among Israelis. Netanyahu understood that an alternative appointment, such as Avi Dichter, might not receive public approval.

Over the years, Katz has built a reputation as a political "bulldozer," especially during his tenure as transportation minister. However, in the past year, he faced significant criticism, particularly over the perceived decline in Israel’s international standing. Katz has since lowered his profile, focusing his efforts on consolidating his influence within the Likud party.

From rural beginnings to the political summit

Katz was born in Ashkelon in 1955 to Holocaust survivors from Romania who lost most of their families in concentration camps. He grew up in the farming community of Kfar Ahim, studied at the Or Etzion yeshiva, and served in the IDF paratroopers, reaching the rank of captain.

As a student, Katz chaired the Hebrew University Student Association in Jerusalem, actively fighting what he and colleague Tzachi Hanegbi labeled as "incitement and violence against Israel" by Arab students on campus. Their actions received media coverage calling them violent, with allegations that Katz disrupted gatherings of Arab students using iron chains and once took a microphone from a dean during a university debate, leading to a clash with Rector Gideon Shpitz. He was later charged in a disciplinary trial but acquitted. In March 1981, Katz locked the university's rector in his office as a protest, resulting in his suspension from school for one year.

Rise through Likud Party ranks

Early in his political career, Katz aligned with Ariel Sharon, establishing the "Sharon Camp" in the Likud Party following the Lebanon War and Sharon's ousting as defense minister. Katz later became Sharon’s assistant at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

2 View gallery Yoav Gallant and Israel Katz ( Photo: Elad Malka, Virginia Mayo/ AP )

Since 1998, Katz has served in the Knesset, holding numerous influential roles. Twice, he was elected president of the Likud convention and twice as chairman of the Likud Secretariat, most recently in 2013, when he won by a landslide over Miri Regev. Katz remains in that role today.

Achievements and unfulfilled plans

Among Katz’s notable achievements is the “Open Skies” agreement with the European Union in 2013, which made low-cost flights to Israel more accessible. He also proposed the “Separation Plan” from Gaza, envisioning an international artificial island with a seaport and essential infrastructure linked to Gaza via a bridge. This plan, which aimed to lessen Israel's responsibility for Gaza's civilian life, did not materialize, and the status quo between Gaza and Israel remained. Katz also initiated the Regional Peace Rail Project.

Foreign relations and controversy

Katz was appointed acting foreign minister in February 2019 and later as permanent minister in May 2019. On his first day in the role, he sparked a diplomatic crisis with Poland, saying, “Poles suckle antisemitism with their mothers' milk.”

Navigating the pandemic as Finance Minister

In May 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Katz was appointed finance minister. He authorized three lockdowns with limited financial support for businesses, resulting in the closure of around 70,000 small enterprises. Under Katz's leadership, the Ministry of Finance faced high-profile resignations, including the director of the Budget Department, the Accountant General, and the Ministry's CEO, all of whom criticized Katz's management.

Foreign policy challenges

Returning as foreign minister in early 2023, Katz faced challenges related to Israel's declining global standing. His term coincided with the Gaza conflict and the recognition of a Palestinian state by Spain, Norway and Ireland. Katz recalled Israel's ambassadors from these nations, escalating diplomatic tensions. He further declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata and barred EU foreign minister Josep Borrell from visiting Israel. He publicly criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, sharing AI-generated images of Erdoğan with Hamas leaders, which garnered millions of shares in Turkey. However, Katz’s term has also seen efforts to secure Israel’s international legitimacy, including pushing for a ceasefire contingent upon the release of hostages.

Relationship with Netanyahu and questions surrounding the appointment

Katz understands the dynamics with Netanyahu, leaving U.S. relations to Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer while focusing on the EU and the UN. Recently, Netanyahu has drawn Katz closer, inviting him into Israel’s wartime decision-making forum. Though Katz has experience as a member of the Security Cabinet, questions remain about whether a former IDF captain like Katz has the requisite experience to lead the Defense Ministry amid a multifront war. Some argue, however, that high-ranking military credentials have not guaranteed successful defense ministers, suggesting it may be time for a civilian leader less beholden to military norms. In the coming period, Netanyahu is expected to play a dual role as both foreign and defense minister, with Katz as a figurehead defense minister.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: