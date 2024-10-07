A year later, social media keeps the memory of October 7 victims alive

Exactly one year ago, Israel experienced one of the most horrific and shocking days in its history. In the early morning hours of October 7, the terror organization Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israeli communities near the Gaza border, carrying out the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. To this day, 101 hostages remain in captivity.

Since the attack, Israel has faced a significant challenge in the battle of public opinion on social media, a challenge that grew as the fighting continued and images from Gaza flooded the internet. The country has put considerable effort into sharing accurate information and exposing the atrocities of terrorism to the international community. Prominent citizens and public figures from Israel and around the world have joined these efforts.

1 View gallery Kibbutz Be'eri a year after the massacre ( Photo: Herzl Yosef )

On Monday, as the nation marks one year since the tragic events, social media has been flooded with posts commemorating that most awful day. These posts highlight the stories of the fallen, the murdered, and the hostages, alongside harrowing testimonies from survivors and shocking footage from the attack sites – all aimed at reminding the global community of the horrors that unfolded.

IDF's official page: Israelis are still living the same day

Remembering the Bibas family

Thirteen women still held captive by Hamas

Yemeni-Swedish journalist and peace activist Luai Ahmed in Kfar Aza

Noa Tishby visiting Kibbutz Be'eri

Jewish-American comedian Zach Sage Fox on this year as a Jew in the United States

Eylon Levy, an Israeli media activist and former National Information Directorate spokesman in Kfar Gaza

