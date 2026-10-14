Colombia opens embassy in Jerusalem, marking dramatic diplomatic turnaround after Petro era

Colombia inaugurated its new embassy in central Jerusalem on Wednesday, marking a major diplomatic shift following years of strained relations with Israel under former President Gustavo Petro. The ceremony was attended by Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and Colombia's newly appointed ambassador to Israel, Tania Gilinski.

Gilinski assumed the position after three years without a Colombian ambassador in Israel, a period marked by Petro's criticism of Israel and its military campaign in Gaza. Her appointment followed the election of President Abelardo de la Espriella, who moved to restore diplomatic relations and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Gallery Colombia's embassy inauguration ceremony in central Jerusalem, attended by Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion ( Photo: GPO )

The embassy is located in the historic Salameh Building on Rabbi Akiva Street in Jerusalem. The three-story building was constructed in the 1920s by Arab Christian businessman Constantine Salameh. In the early 1930s, it housed a well-known guesthouse called Goldschmidt House. During Wednesday's ceremony, the two foreign ministers affixed a mezuzah to the building's entrance.

Colombian Foreign Minister Bula Escobar described the opening as a new chapter in relations between the countries, emphasizing Colombia's commitment to restoring political dialogue and expanding their strategic partnership.

"We are renewing relations with greater strength, rebuilding our strategic partnership and reinforcing Colombia's presence in Israel," he said. "Relations between our countries should never have been damaged."

The minister noted that Colombia and Israel had maintained diplomatic relations for nearly seven decades, developing cooperation in trade, security, technology and other fields. He said the new embassy represented a tangible commitment to rebuilding ties that should never have been interrupted.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella ( Photo: REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez )

"Israel is a strategic partner. It always has been, and from now on it will be even more so," he said.

Bula Escobar highlighted security as a central priority, noting that Colombia faces threats from terrorism, drug trafficking and transnational organized crime. Addressing those challenges, he said, required strong national capabilities and international cooperation.

He also outlined plans to expand trade and develop partnerships linking universities, research institutions and businesses, particularly in artificial intelligence applications for export and public services.

"Today, with the opening of our embassy in Jerusalem, we are taking a decisive step toward strengthening relations between our countries," he said.

‘The 10th embassy in Jerusalem’

Foreign Minister Sa'ar welcomed the Colombian delegation and urged Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion to accelerate construction of additional office space to accommodate more foreign embassies.

"We are going to bring more embassies to Jerusalem," Sa'ar said. Turning to Gilinski, he added: "You've secured the best real estate in Jerusalem."

Sa'ar described the ceremony as a historic diplomatic achievement and emphasized the longstanding relationship between Israel and Colombia.

"Colombia is a sister nation and a strategic partner of Israel," he said. "The roots of our alliance run deep in history. Both countries share values of freedom, democracy and the pursuit of peace and security."

Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar ( צילום: דוברות משרד החוץ )

He pledged continued Israeli assistance to Colombia in addressing its security and humanitarian challenges, recalling that Israel had previously dispatched a delegation of 80 rescue and medical personnel following a devastating earthquake in the South American country.

"You can always count on us, on Israel, in good times and in challenging times," Sa'ar said.

The foreign minister also highlighted the growing number of diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.

"This is the 10th embassy in Jerusalem. When I took office, there were only five, and that number has doubled in two years. This is a major diplomatic achievement," he said.

Sa'ar argued that establishing embassies in Jerusalem represented both recognition of Israel's capital and acknowledgment of the city's historical significance to the Jewish people.

He said he would continue working to persuade additional countries to relocate their embassies.

"The 11th embassy, that of Congo, is on its way, and there will be more," Sa'ar said. "I know which country will be the 12th, but I can't reveal that."

‘Together, we can build something great’

Colombia's new ambassador, Tania Gilinski, said the relationship between the two countries had endured despite the severe deterioration in diplomatic ties during Petro's presidency.

She noted that Colombian businesspeople had continued working with Israeli partners and that young Israelis had continued traveling to Colombia, reflecting enduring connections between the countries.

"Colombia's new president immediately announced the restoration of relations with Israel and the relocation of Colombia's embassy to Jerusalem," Gilinski said.

She emphasized that both countries faced common challenges, particularly crime and terrorism, and expressed optimism about expanding their partnership.

"Colombia is committed to its alliance with Israel. We are two countries whose peoples are fighting crime, terrorism and the forces that divide us," she said. "Together, we can build something great."