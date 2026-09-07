IDF moves to widen combat eligibility as manpower shortages deepen

The IDF is expected to introduce a new medical profile , 70, which will allow more recruits to be considered for combat positions. The new profile will be positioned between profiles 64 and 72, and would allow prospective recruits who previously received a profile limiting them to rear-echelon positions to undergo screening for combat units.

According to the military, the goal is to make better use of the potential of new recruits. Staff work examining the issue is underway in the Medical Corps and the Personnel Directorate and is expected soon to move into the initial screening stage, known as the first draft notice, as part of determining each prospective recruit’s military medical profile.

New recruits enter the Tel Hashimer recruitment center ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Previously, the lowest profile a soldier could have and still serve in any combat role was 72 out of 100. They will still be prevented from serving in infantry units.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in response: “The IDF is currently conducting staff work to examine a new medical profile that would allow service members who in the past were designated only for rear-echelon positions to serve in a range of combat and combat-support roles, in accordance with their medical condition and the fitness level determined by the Medical Corps.

“This move will make it possible to expand the ranks of those serving, improve placement matching and broaden opportunities for individuals to serve as combat soldiers. The staff work is being conducted jointly by the Medical Corps and the Personnel Directorate. Once it is completed and finalized, the details will be presented to the public and communicated to prospective recruits.