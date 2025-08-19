Israeli tanks enter Gaza City outskirts amid reports Hamas accepted ceasefire proposal

Israeli tanks advanced into the Sabra neighborhood of

southern Gaza City

on Monday, surrounding a school and a UN-run clinic amid heavy airstrikes, according to Gaza reports. The move came hours after

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

met with Defense Minister Israel Katz and military chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to discuss what officials described as “the plan for Gaza City,” as

Hamas indicated it had accepted the latest ceasefire proposal from international mediators