Netanyahu leaves door open for partial hostage deal as Hamas signals readiness

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stopped short of ruling out a partial hostage deal with Hamas, even as the terrorist group signaled willingness to negotiate under a revised proposal from mediators.
During a dramatic security cabinet meeting last week, Netanyahu refused to commit to rejecting a partial deal, despite briefings from his office suggesting that “the die is cast” — that Hamas would be defeated and a partial deal off the table. Ministers pressed Netanyahu again during the weekly cabinet session, but he only stated that “we are moving toward a decision.”
Following a visit to Gaza Division headquarters with the defense minister and IDF chief of staff, Netanyahu said: “I, like you, hear the reports in the media and from them you can conclude one thing — Hamas is under atomic pressure.” The remark reflected that Israel’s threat of invading Gaza City had achieved its intended effect: Hamas is now willing to negotiate after rejecting a similar proposal three and a half weeks ago.
A senior diplomatic source emphasized that Israel’s position remains unchanged: “The release of all hostages and compliance with conditions defined for ending the war.” Officials stressed there is no rejection of a partial deal. Israel plans to pursue the Witkoff framework in its revised form and then negotiate disarmament, demilitarization and measures to prevent Hamas from governing Gaza.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reportedly recognized that Netanyahu was continuing to push toward a partial deal and urged transparency with ministers, noting the military operation is “limited and risky, intended solely to bring Hamas back to the negotiating table, not to achieve war objectives.”
Critics warned that repeated reserve mobilizations could lead to the loss of lives without achieving significant operational gains.
Diplomatic sources said Hamas accepted a modified “Witkoff Plus” proposal from mediators, narrowing gaps that had collapsed talks three and a half weeks ago. Key points include:
- Release of half of the living hostages and 18 deceased in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire, with negotiations continuing under U.S. guarantees.
- Agreement on a reduced buffer zone of 800–1,000 meters instead of Israel’s original 1,000–1,200 meters.
- Remaining details to be finalized in potential talks in Doha or Cairo, possibly with U.S. participation.
Egyptian officials told Al-Arabiya that Israel is expected to respond before the weekend, after which mediators will meet with Israeli security officials. Hamas will not participate in internal security operations in Gaza and a new aid distribution plan will be implemented.
Politically, Netanyahu could move forward with a partial deal while the Knesset is in recess. Analysts said right-wing ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir may pressure him but are unlikely to block it. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who has opposed partial deals, could raise concerns about limiting Israel’s future military options.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum called for immediate negotiations. “We demand Netanyahu immediately conduct continuous negotiations for the release of all hostages. The people are with the hostages. The people will bring the hostages home,” the group said. “Time is running out. The living hostages are in a terrible condition. The deceased hostages may be lost forever.”