Israeli Bedouin infiltrated IDF as spy for Gaza terror group linked to Bibas murders

The Beersheba District Court on Wednesday sentenced Shahadeh Abu Alqian, a resident of an unrecognized Bedouin community in the Negev, to 24 1/2 years in prison after he was convicted under a plea agreement of assisting the enemy in wartime, terrorism offenses and weapons violations. Abu Alqian acted on behalf of a terrorist organization based in the Gaza Strip and even enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces on his handlers' instructions to gather intelligence. He also stole a weapon from an IDF soldier and later transferred weapons to the West Bank for the terrorist organization.
According to the amended indictment filed by attorney Hofit Kantrowitz of the Southern District Attorney's Office, Abu Alqian decided in 2019 to take revenge against Israel and harm its security after an administrative demolition order was issued for his father's home. In September of that year, he stole an M4 assault rifle, a magazine and a laser sight from an IDF soldier in the Yatir area, then buried them near his home.
Beginning in 2021, Abu Alqian contacted terrorist operatives in the Gaza Strip through social media and Telegram, expressed support for the struggle against Israel and sought to join Hamas' military wing. He later began operating on behalf of the terrorist organization Kataib al-Mujahideen, providing his handlers with information and photographs of IDF bases, train stations, government-owned companies and shopping centers. He also reported on the movements of soldiers and helicopters near his home.
In March 2022, an operative from the terrorist organization known as "Abu Suleiman" contacted him and asked to purchase weapons. Abu Alqian offered to sell him the rifle he had stolen from the IDF and insisted on delivering the weapons directly to the West Bank. In May 2022, he recruited his cousin to help him, and the two loaded an M4 rifle, thousands of rounds of ammunition and five hand grenades into a vehicle and drove to the West Bank. There, they left the weapons in a hiding place for the terrorist organization.
At the same time, acting on his handler's instructions, Abu Alqian enlisted in the IDF on May 22, 2022, intending to gather information from within the military about Bedouin soldiers, army bases and military positions and pass it to the terrorist organization. About eight days after enlisting, he was arrested by Israeli security forces, thwarting his activities.
In December 2025, Abu Alqian was convicted after admitting to the charges in an amended indictment as part of a plea agreement. The offenses included assisting the enemy in wartime, active membership in a terrorist organization, aggravated theft, weapons offenses involving carrying and transporting firearms and handling weapons for terrorist purposes.
During sentencing arguments, prosecutors sought a lengthy prison term, a suspended sentence and a substantial fine. They also emphasized the severity of Abu Alqian's ties to Mujahideen Brigades, which was involved in the murder of members of the Bibas family during the war that began with Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.
A three-judge panel consisting of Daniel Ben Tolila, Tal Lahiani Shoham and Yoav Atar sentenced Abu Alqian to 24 1/2 years in prison, a suspended sentence and a fine of 25,000 shekels.
Kantrowitz, who prosecuted the case, said after the hearing: "This is an exceptionally serious case in which an Israeli citizen chose to act against his country, maintain ties with a terrorist organization and even enlist in the IDF on behalf of a terrorist organization, with the aim of gathering information from within the military and harming national security.
"It is worth noting that, alongside the criminal proceedings, the defendant's details were also forwarded to the interior minister for consideration of revoking his citizenship. The sentence reflects the severity of his actions, the harm to national security and the need for significant deterrence," she added.
"The prosecution will continue to pursue the full extent of the law against those who choose to act on behalf of and assist terrorist organizations, endangering the security of the state, its soldiers and its citizens."