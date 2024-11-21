Family of Israeli scholar killed in Lebanon disputes IDF’s account

The death of Ze’ev "Jabo" Erlich , a 70-year-old historian and geographer from Ofra, in a clash with Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon on Wednesday shocked his family and friends.

Known for his deep love of exploring every corner of Israel, Erlich, who held the rank of major in the reserves but was present as a civilian, was posthumously recognized as a fallen IDF soldier following the highly unusual incident, which also claimed the life of a Golani Brigade soldier whose name has not yet been released.

While the IDF claimed that Erlich entered Lebanon as a civilian, his brother Yigal Amitai disputed this claim. “Contrary to the IDF spokesperson’s claims, we clarify that Jabo was enlisted and treated in the field as a soldier,” Amitai told Ynet. “He was fully recognized as a soldier, entering Lebanon with the IDF’s approval and accompaniment, albeit for archaeological research, as he always did in Judea and Samaria.”

Amitai said he last spoke with Erlich on Wednesday morning before his entry into Lebanon. “At 11 a.m., he told me, ‘We’re going into Lebanon.’ The IDF spokesperson is shielding senior officers while shifting blame onto mid-level ranks,” Amitai added.

Amitai expressed frustration with how the family was informed. “We were only notified at 8 p.m. today. Jabo was my eldest brother, one of three siblings. Instead of mourning, I’m busy correcting the damage caused by the IDF spokesperson tarnishing his name,” he said.

The IDF acknowledged Erlich’s years of service as a reserve major and decided to grant him a military burial.

Erlich, one of the founding figures of the Ofra settlement, was a prominent historian and editor of influential publications such as Samaria and Benjamin and Judea and Samaria Studies. He is survived by his wife Tamar, six children and grandchildren.

“There was nothing Jabo didn’t know about the history and archaeology of Israel,” Amitai said. “He didn’t just teach knowledge—he conveyed the emotion and depth behind every story. He lived with a profound historical consciousness. We are in complete shock and still processing this heavy loss.”

“This is a tremendous shock. Jabo was a scholar of the Land of Israel who explored every corner,” Pinchas Wallerstein, a close friend of Erlich, told Ynet. “His knowledge of the country’s history was astounding. We’ve known each other for over 50 years. He guided tours not only in Israel but also in Jordan and other locations. He was a classic figure, deeply familiar with the land and widely respected across all segments of society. He had connections with every senior IDF officer—there isn’t a general who didn’t know Jabo.”

Wallerstein added, “I’m still struggling to process this news. We climbed together last Friday, and he told me he was preparing to enter Lebanon, speaking about some fortress he was surveying. He was part of the founding team that established the Field School in Ofra. I truly cannot comprehend this loss. Jabo was a Renaissance man—there was almost no topic related to the Land of Israel he didn’t know. And it’s important to note that he loved the people of Israel in all their diversity.”

Erlich moved to Ofra in 1977, where he worked as a guide for five years at the Field School. It was there that he met his wife, Tamar, who worked as the school’s secretary. The couple was among the first 50 families to build permanent homes in the settlement.

He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Jewish history and Talmudic studies but was also known for his extensive self-directed learning. Erlich’s passion was the Land of Israel and its people. He frequently traveled throughout the country, focusing particularly on remote and unconventional locations in Judea and Samaria, and often wrote articles about his explorations.

Yaron Rosenthal, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and a friend of Erlich, told Ynet: “It’s hard to fathom the immense tragedy of losing our dear friend Ze’ev ‘Jabo’ Erlich. Jabo was one of the founding figures in the field of tour guiding and the study of Judea and Samaria. Our generation followed his lead, hanging on his every word. For years, he guided and researched with unparalleled curiosity, exploring every nook and cranny and investigating every archaeological site. Few people had such a profound passion for the land and loved it as deeply as he did. To me, Jabo was also a dear friend and a mentor from whom I learned so much over the years. I will miss him deeply. We will do our best to follow in the footsteps of the giant he was.”

Nati Malihi, a close friend of Erlich, paid tribute, writing: “The man, the mustache, the Bible and the Land of Israel. ‘No need to stand for me,’ he would joke with a wave of his hand, smiling beneath his mustache while holding his Bible marked with hundreds of tabs, as he did every Friday evening before taking his seat two chairs ahead of mine.

“I first met him about 40 years ago when we lived on Har Bracha, Mount Gerizim. Jabo was a regular visitor, welcomed as family by our Samaritan neighbors, whom he studied, knew, loved and shared their secrets with us. Jabo and the Land of Israel. Jabo and the Bible that lived within him. You’d ask him a question and receive a scholarly answer, always with a wink. ‘You can sit down now,’ he would say to all of us. ‘I’m on duty for the study of the Land of Israel.’ May his memory be a blessing.”

Moshe Gutman, chairman of the “Preserving Eternity” coalition for protecting heritage sites in Judea and Samaria, said: “‘Jabo’ was synonymous with knowledge of the land, for hikes through every valley and ruin—a figure worthy of admiration. He was the guide of guides, the teacher of teachers, a legendary man. He loved heritage with all his heart. Wherever you found him, he was immersed in the story of the place—explaining, narrating, questioning, interpreting, connecting and inspiring thought. He was a soldier of heritage, a true Renaissance man, a man of the land. His legacy will forever walk with us, through the trails and sites, the mountains and valleys. Jabo was, and remains, a legend.”

Yisrael Ganz, head of the Benjamin Regional Council, said: “We are shocked by the sudden loss of Jabo. His name was synonymous with knowledge and love for the land. He was a pioneer of settlement and a pillar of the Ofra community. Thousands of land enthusiasts have grown, and will continue to grow, from the discoveries and insights he brought to the world, rooted in his deep love for the Holy Land, its heritage and the history of the Jewish people within it. We share in the profound sorrow of his dear wife Tamar, the entire Erlich family and the Ofra community, embracing them in their grief.”

The Yesha Council also paid tribute, describing him as “a living legend in both life and death, with an extraordinary legacy. A scholar of the Land of Israel who knew every corner and trail. For many years, he volunteered and assisted soldiers across various sectors, sharing his unmatched knowledge of villages and sites.”

In the incident where Erlich was killed, a Golani soldier also fell. The soldier’s family has been notified, but his name has not yet been released. Additionally, a soldier from the 13th Battalion was critically injured, and Golani Brigade Chief of Staff Col. (res.) Yoav Yarom sustained moderate injuries.

The highly unusual incident occurred around 3 p.m. in an area 5-6 kilometers inside Lebanon, overlooking Tyre and the southern coastal plain. According to the IDF, Although Erlich, a reserve major, volunteered for military service until the age of 70, he entered Lebanon as a civilian. He joined Yarom to survey an ancient fortress near a mosque on a high ridge. Erlich was reportedly armed, wearing protective gear and dressed in military-style clothing.

The IDF emphasized that the investigation into the incident is in its early stages. Among the questions being examined are reports that this was not Erlich’s first entry into southern Lebanon with IDF officers in recent weeks and whether his presence was for archaeological research or operational purposes.

In an unusual decision, the IDF's new Personnel Directorate head, Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa, posthumously recognized Erlich as a fallen IDF soldier with active reserve service, granting him the right to a military burial.

