White supremacist terror group plotted to assassinate Jewish senator

The U.S. Justice Department charged two California leaders of the transnational terrorist and white supremacist group known as Terrorgram, alleging that they wanted to ignite a race war in the United States and allegedly plotted to kill "high value" targets, including a Jewish senator.

"We allege that the leaders of Terrorgram charged today are a threat to public safety and the rule of law,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Monday. “Using the Telegram platform, they advanced their heinous white supremacist ideology, solicited hate crimes and provided guidance and instructions for terrorist attacks on critical infrastructure and assassinations of government officials.

Dallas Humber, 34, of Elk Grove, California and Matthew Allison, 37, of Boise, Idaho were charged with a 15-count indictment for soliciting hate crimes, soliciting the murder of federal officials, and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists. Humber and Allison were arrested on Friday by law enforcement officials, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

In the indictment Humber and Allison are charged with conspiracy, four counts of soliciting hate crimes, three counts of soliciting the murder of federal officials, three counts of doxing federal officials, one count of threatening communications, two counts of distributing bombmaking instructions, and one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists. If convicted of all charges, they would face a maximum penalty of 220 years in prison.

According to the indictment filed in a Sacramento federal court, the Terrorgram leaders spread the names, addresses and photos of their targets, chosen for their race, religion, origin or sexual orientation. The Jewish senator they were targeting was described as anti-white and anti-guns, using offensive antisemitic and racial slurs.

They created digital content called "The Hard Reset," which provided tools for terror attacks such as how to make pipe bombs, napalm bombs and radioactive dirty bombs. They also posted a 30-minute video titled "White Terror" that praised white supremacist attacks and called the perpetrators of those attacks saints.

The group's ideology claims that modern society is rotten and cannot be saved and therefore extreme violence is needed that would ignite a race war that will bring down the government and replace it with a white ethnocratic regime.

According to the indictment, their efforts were not just theoretical. the FBI investigation found that acts of violence were inspired by the group[. In one case in Slovakia, a 19-year-old shot two people outside a gay bar after corresponding with Humber and Allison and thanked them for inspiring him. He ultimately committed suicide and was named the Terrorgram's first saint by the two. They also inspired n individual who stabbed five people near a mosque in Turkey, according to the Jusice Department.