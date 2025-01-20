'We're going to see a real wave of peace': Sylvan Adams on Trump's second term

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to the White House on Monday, many in Israel wonder if he’ll be as kind to Jerusalem as he was in the past. Talking to Ynet, Jewish billionaire and entrepreneur Sylvan Adams adamantly ensured Trump’s second term will be a blessing to Israel: “Our prayers were answered when President Trump won the election. President Trump has proven himself to be a true friend of Israel.”

“In his first term, he did remarkable things. He moved the American embassy to Jerusalem , which was the American law, but all presidents had signed waivers. He had the strength and moral conviction to complete what was promised. He recognized that we own the Golan Heights. Our sovereignty there is forever. With the fall of Syria, had we ever decided to play with the Golan Heights and compromise on our security, his recognition is more than symbolic,” he added.

Sylvan Adams in an interview ahead of Trump inauguration ( Video: Assaf Chen )

“It gives us standing in the world that the Golan is ours and in this time it's of particular importance. President Trump has appointed the most pro-Israel cabinet in history. His new ambassador, who is not Jewish by tradition, a lot of the ambassadors from the U.S. have been Jewish, but Mike Huckabee actually loves us more than we love ourselves and you couldn't ask for a better ambassador.

“Trump has proven himself a great friend of Israel. In his previous term, we had the Abraham Accords. All of the experts told Trump that he was wrong, it couldn't happen and he defied everyone's expectations. He is out of the box thinker. He is unconventional. He is brave and he has moral conviction. And we have a great friend in President Trump.”

Adams also addressed the three Israeli hostages released from Gaza as part of the second hostage deal on Sunday, saying, “It's a blessing today that we saw those three strong, beautiful young women returning home alive, seemingly in good health. It truly is a miracle to their resilience. And we are all citizens of Israel, all decent-minded people in the entire world are happy to see them come home.”

When asked what he thought Trump might plan for Israel in the surrounding region in his upcoming stay in office, Adams said, “I believe that his views on Israel are demonstrated by his choice of cabinet picks. And if you listen to what the cabinet members have been saying, they all understand that Hamas needs to be eliminated, cannot rule Gaza, notwithstanding the hostage deal that we've made. Hamas cannot rule Gaza .”

3 View gallery U.S. President-elect Donald Trump ( Photo: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

'Now we have to focus on Iran'

“The cabinet members have mentioned, of course, that Iran is an issue that must be dealt with. I think they really understand it. And for us today, even more important than Gaza, once our hostages come home, really is Iran. It's more important. It's the single biggest strategic threat to our country. We took care of all of their proxies. I am so proud of our country, of our soldiers, of our technology, of our brilliant IDF.”

“What we did to Hezbollah, they told us we would have 5,000 missiles raining on us, which would have overwhelmed our defense systems. We have no missiles raining on us, we have destroyed them. The fall of Syria was a result. So now we have to focus on Iran. And for me, the greatest problem we face for the West, but specifically America and Israel is eliminating the nuclear threat and fomenting, helping, abetting regime change in Iran.”

“I believe that Trump is a man who has been saying the same thing. He's a man of great conviction. He doesn't change his views and his talk is based on public opinion, how the wind is blowing. He's been saying the same thing for the last 40 years. I've seen interviews with a young Donald Trump and he's always maintained the same views,” Adams stressed.

“If we were to see a regime change in Iran, the Iranian people despise their regime, so the conditions are there. They have no beef with Israel. They have no beef with the Jews. We know it. There are contacts with Iranians. We know that they would embrace a warm hug with Israel and we could see peace with Iran, we could see peace with Syria, with Lebanon. Of course, the next peace deal we hope to see is with Saudi Arabia and quickly followed by Indonesia, but if we saw a regime change in Iran, all of the dominoes would fall.”

3 View gallery U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ( Photo: Kevin Dietsch/AFP, KHAMENEI.IR/AFP )

“After the few I mentioned, we would see Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and double-crossers of Qatar. They would change sides and they would come and join us. And they would all be standing in line to have a free trade agreement with Israel because they would all want to benefit from our brilliant economy and our technological prowess. And we would see peace, honestly, I believe for a hundred years.”

Adams also shared he believed Trump would be willing to aid Israel with facing Iran if push comes to shove. “I have spoken to some of the members of the cabinet. And as I said, the cabinet is very strong on this. The new Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has made strong statements recently on this. He wouldn't be making the statements unless they were authorized by his boss, President Trump.

“I believe that Trump understands the problem. They've been clear with us that all of the restrictions that Biden put on us on weaponry and the things that we need to finish the job in the region, Trump will release. We have a great friend and I think he truly understands the issues that we face,” he added.

He also shared his opinion about a possible normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia under Trump’s new administration. “I was told by Jared Kushner that had Trump been re-elected, they were days away from a peace deal with Saudi Arabia. The deal had all been negotiated and they were just simply waiting for Trump to be re-elected. So I think it's been made more complicated by Biden, unfortunately, because he pushed them away.”

3 View gallery Mohammed bin Salman ( Photo: Nathan Howard/Pool via AP )

“They also saw that the American system is democratic and it means that you can have alternation between friends and administrations that are less friendly. And the Saudis are asking for a lot more. And Israel will also need to give some permissions to the Saudis.”

“They're talking about more advanced weaponry, things like the F-35 jets and Israel will have to participate in these trilateral negotiations, but ultimately I really believe we will see a peace agreement with the Saudis.”

“I think the Indonesians will be next because we have a president in the White House who understands the region and who will make it happen. And the Saudis were reluctant to give Biden a peace agreement with us because Biden was very hostile to them and only changed his mind when the price of oil went up and he came asking for favors from Mohammed bin Salman . I think we're going to see a real wave of peace blowing across our region with this wonder new administration.”