Russian plane lands in Israel for possible mediation effort with Iran

A Russian aircraft landed in Israel on Thursday afternoon and later headed back to Moscow for reasons that are currently not clear. Officials denied reports a Russian delegation arrived in the country to negotiate the release of two Israeli-Russian captives held by Hamas: Alexander (Sahsa) Trufanov and Maxim Herkin.
Hamas' deputy politburo head Mousa Abu Marzouk visited Moscow on the same day and spoke with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov about their release. Abu Marzouk said that the two Russian citizens would be a high priority for release in any future deal with the terror group.
The Russian arrival in Israel raised several questions: Why did a Russian plane connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive? Was its arrival related to the delivery of messages from Israel to Iran via Russia or was it an attempt by Putin to mediate between Israel and Iran?
Did Russia convey Israel's messages to Iran, clarifying that nuclear facilities would not be targeted but military sites would be and that Israel would retaliate harshly should Iran attack again? Israeli officials declined to comment on the plane's landing, leaving answers unclear.
The Tu-214SR aircraft that landed in Israel is part of the special "Russia" flight unit, which is under Putin's administration. Russian media reported the plane had previously landed at Ben Gurion Airport on October 17. The reports added that Hezbollah temporarily halted its rocket fire into Israeli territory for several hours during the Russian plane's stay.
During a weekend press conference, Putin said that Israel faced a terrorist attack last year, but that its response was disproportionate and cannot be forgiven. "No person on Earth can help but feel their heart bleed when they see what is happening in the Gaza Strip," Putin said.
He suggested that the war could be resolved via the establishment of a Palestinian state, adding that Russia "is in close contact with Iran." He also stressed Russia's intention to resolve Tehran's conflict with Israel based on compromises.
"Russia has been attempting to mediate between Iran and Israel for several weeks now," social activist Alex Tenzer, who monitors Russian media, said. "This is evident from Putin's words and meetings between Russia's Bogdanov and Israel's ambassador to Russia. Russia is trying to preserve its interests in the Middle East which are steadily deteriorating as Iran loses power."
