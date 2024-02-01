Qatar says Hamas shows 'positive response' to hostage deal

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said Thursday that Israel has "agreed to a cease-fire" and Hamas has “sent an initial positive response,” for a possible hostage release deal amid the war in Gaza following talks on the issue in a summit held in France on Monday.
Al Ansari noted, however, that the new deal's details have yet to be fully agreed on by both sides. "The basis of the deal lies upon the nature of the humanitarian pause in Gaza and work is continuing to finalize some details. We must push forward at once in order to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
“The two sides agreed on principles that could lead to the next pause in fighting and we hope the issue would be complete in several weeks,” he added.
Despite Al Ansari's announcement, however, an Israeli official said Israel has yet to receive an official update from Qatari sources regarding the deal.
Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official in Lebanon, said no hostage release deal has been made with Israel despite Qatari reports of progress on talks between the sides.
"There's no deal at this time, we are still in the beginning stages and can't talk about a deal yet," Hamdan told Arab news outlet Al Araby. "Several attempts to reach an agreement have been made, that were always foiled by the occupation."