Global backlash after Tucker Carlson gives platform to neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes

A bitter feud within the U.S. conservative movement reignited this week after former Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed far-right influencer Nick Fuentes , a figure who has long expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and white supremacy. Carlson, one of the most influential voices on the American right, came under fierce criticism from prominent conservatives who urged their colleagues to “choose sides” over what they called his extremist drift.

Fuentes, a highly controversial figure in far-right circles, has for years drawn condemnation for his open praise of Nazism, racist tirades, and misogynistic statements. During last week’s interview, he lauded Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and claimed that “organized Jewry” posed “the greatest obstacle” to American unity.

3 View gallery Tucker Carlson alongside Nick Fuentes

Carlson, known for his sharp confrontational style, was slammed for failing to challenge Fuentes’ remarks and instead echoing controversial statements of his own, declaring that “Zionist Christians disgust me” and claiming that pro-Israel Republicans “have a virus in their brains.”

Loyalty versus integrity: conservative media figures clash

The interview reignited tensions between factions within the Republican Party, those calling for accountability and those defending Carlson as “one of our own.”

Ben Shapiro, founder of The Daily Wire and one of the most outspoken pro-Israel conservative figures, denounced Carlson for “normalizing” Fuentes. “The issue isn’t that Tucker interviewed him, that’s his right,” Shapiro said. “The problem is that he coddled him and made him seem legitimate.”

Commentator Dinesh D’Souza accused Carlson and Fuentes of abandoning conservative principles altogether. “They’re not conservatives or MAGA. They belong in the Democratic Party,” he said.

3 View gallery Ben Shapiro ( Photo: GPO )

Others, like activist Laura Loomer, claimed “a demonic force has taken over the political right.” Conservative influencer Marina Medvin mocked those urging unity: “Fuentes celebrated every GOP loss and declared the end of MAGA. But we’re told to ‘unite’ with his supporters to win? A joke.”

Refusing to condemn Carlson, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly and Daily Wire pundit Matt Walsh defended their stance. Kelly said she would not distance herself from Carlson, calling him “a close friend,” and dismissed the backlash as “a leftist distraction.” Walsh said he would “never” turn against Carlson.

British commentator Konstantin Kisin criticized Kelly’s stance, arguing that such loyalty allows extremists to flourish. “If you agree with Tucker, fine, but his behavior has become so unhinged that silence is complicity,” he said.

Ted Cruz breaks ranks: “He spreads a dangerous poison”

Republican Senator Ted Cruz was among the few elected officials to condemn Carlson by name. “Fuentes calls himself a Nazi,” Cruz said. “He’s said, ‘Hitler was cool,’ and that ‘Hitler was right.’ If you proudly side with Hitler, you’re a Nazi, period.”

Cruz urged his colleagues to speak up despite Carlson’s influence. “He’s spreading an extremely dangerous poison. Most of my colleagues agree privately but are afraid, because Tucker has a massive megaphone. Everyone has the right to speak, but we have an obligation to say this is wrong.”

3 View gallery Republican Senator Ted Cruz ( Photo: Reuters )

Meanwhile, Kevin Roberts, president of the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, defended Carlson even while denouncing Fuentes. His stance drew sharp criticism from senior fellow Robert Rector, who compared Carlson to former KKK leader David Duke. “Listening to his show is like walking into an asylum,” Rector said. “People like him make the entire movement look like clowns.”

The growing rift and its implications for Israel

This latest controversy reflects an ongoing struggle within the American right over its ideological direction. Since Donald Trump’s return to the White House and his forceful implementation of “America First” policies, extremist elements within the conservative base have gained visibility, many openly calling for the U.S. to sever its military and financial support for Israel.

Carlson and his allies have repeatedly claimed that the “Israeli lobby” holds excessive sway over Washington and opposed the U.S. military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities last June, warning it could spark “World War III.”

While some conservative voices, such as those at The Daily Wire, continue to defend strong ties with Israel, others have shifted toward isolationism and populism. Commentator Matt Walsh, for instance, declared that Israel should “no longer rely on American aid,” adding, “Nations that can’t exist without U.S. handouts don’t deserve to exist at all.”