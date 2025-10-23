Smotrich apologizes after backlash over 'Saudi camel riding' speech

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich drew backlash Thursday after dismissing the idea of normalization with Saudi Arabia tied to Palestinian statehood, telling an audience: “If Saudi Arabia tells us, ‘Normalization in exchange for a Palestinian state’—then no, thank you. Keep riding camels in the Saudi desert, and we’ll continue building our economy, society and state.”
Smotrich made the comments at a right-wing policy conference held by the Tzomet Institute and Makor Rishon, just a day after the Knesset passed a preliminary vote to apply Israeli sovereignty to parts of the West Bank—despite opposition from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and pressure from the Trump administration. Members of Smotrich’s party voted in favor of the measure, which contradicts Riyadh’s reported conditions for normalization: either a Palestinian state or a credible pathway to one.
Facing criticism, Smotrich later issued a partial apology on social media, writing: “My comment about Saudi Arabia was certainly inappropriate, and I regret the offense it caused. At the same time, I expect the Saudis not to harm us and not to deny the heritage, tradition and rights of the Jewish people to its historic homeland in Judea and Samaria. I hope for true peace.”
Opposition Leader Yair Lapid responded harshly, writing on X: “Instead of working to advance agreements that could reshape the Middle East, members of this government speak like reckless tweeters. That’s not how you lead change.” Lapid also posted in Arabic, saying: “To our friends in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East: Smotrich does not represent the State of Israel.”
The controversy comes just weeks before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to visit the White House on November 18 for his first meeting with President Donald Trump since Trump’s return to office. It will be bin Salman’s first White House visit in seven years, though he met Trump during the president’s Middle East tour in May.
Riyadh is reportedly seeking a formal defense pact with Washington—similar to a recent presidential decree granting U.S. security guarantees to Qatar in the event of an armed attack. The decree, signed the same day Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Trump in Washington, states that the U.S. considers any such attack on Qatar a threat to American security interests and would respond accordingly.
Trump has also voiced support for expanding the Abraham Accords, telling Fox Business last week, “I expect to expand the Abraham Accords soon. I hope Saudi Arabia and others will join.”
Despite Smotrich’s comments, Saudi Arabia is widely regarded as a highly developed nation, home to futuristic projects like the Red Sea city of Neom, high-speed rail and modern infrastructure. While camels remain a cultural and touristic symbol, few Saudis ride them in daily life.