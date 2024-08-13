Gallant reveals from northern intelligence base: 'We took out Hezbollah's military chief from here'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Tuesday that Israel is "closely monitoring developments in Beirut, Tehran, and other locations," as the country remains on high alert for possible retaliation following the assassinations of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Speaking at an undisclosed intelligence base in the north, Gallant revealed that the operation to eliminate Shukr was coordinated from that very location. "The people here are working with great seriousness and are preparing for any potential scenario," Gallant said. He emphasized Israel’s focus on neutralizing threats and maintaining readiness to strike "wherever we choose."
Gallant reiterated Israel's determination to ensure the safe return of residents to their homes after forcing Hezbollah to retreat north of the Litani River. He acknowledged the tension faced by Israeli citizens, saying, "Thanks to the people here at this base, and in many places across the country—on land, at sea and in the air—Israelis can maintain their daily lives but must remain vigilant, alert and ready to follow the Home Front Command’s instructions."
The Defense Minister’s office noted that Gallant received a detailed briefing on the intelligence operations that led to Shukr’s assassination, who was considered the right-hand man to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the group's highest-ranking military officer.
Gallant also reviewed ongoing efforts to target Hezbollah operatives across Lebanon. Earlier in the day, reports from Lebanon indicated that two more Hezbollah members were killed in an airstrike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon.
Gallant later met with Northern Command chief Major General Ori Gordin to discuss the heightened readiness across all branches of the command.