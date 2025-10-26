From key witness to murder suspect: Israeli model arrested in shocking Petah Tikva case

No official police statement has been released, and Magen David Adom has also withheld details. About a week and a half ago, a man’s body was found near a building in Petah Tikva. At first, investigators believed the case was not criminal, but that assessment quickly changed, leading to the arrest of four suspects, including a model who had previously served as a key witness in a global criminal case.
The full details remain under a court gag order, but the fragments that can be published are extraordinary. According to the information available, on Oct. 15, a man, the son of a prisoner serving a life sentence for murdering his wife, was found dead near a building in Petah Tikva.
Investigators learned that an argument had taken place among those present. At its peak, according to some accounts, one person jumped out a window, landed on a fence, and died instantly. Initially, police suspected suicide, but after an autopsy at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, the assessment shifted toward homicide.
Following these developments, four suspects were arrested, including the model, who in the past was a central witness in a case investigated by both Israeli police and Interpol. Her attorneys said she has no criminal record. “This is the first time in her life she’s been involved in anything like this. She’s in complete shock,” they said.
Two of the suspects are represented by attorneys Shay Roda and Lior Shavit. The court extended all four detentions by a week, until Thursday. Some of the suspects have given statements and are cooperating with police.
The victim’s father, serving a life sentence for murdering his wife, petitioned the district court to allow him to attend his son’s funeral. Despite opposition from the Israel Prison Service and police, he was ultimately permitted to leave for a few hours to attend the shiva.
First published: 05:32, 10.26.25