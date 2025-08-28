European powers launch snapback mechanism to restore sanctions against Iran

Britain, France and Germany launched a 30-day process to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program on Thursday, a step likely to stoke tensions two months after Israel and the United States bombed Iran, according to a letter sent by the E3 to the U.N. Security Council and seen by Reuters.

The trio, known as the E3, said in a statement they had decided to trigger the so-called snapback mechanism before they lose the ability in mid-October to restore sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.

They have held several rounds of talks with Iran since Israel and the United States struck its nuclear installations in mid-June, aiming to agree to defer the mechanism but they deemed that talks in Geneva on Tuesday did not yield sufficiently tangible commitments from Iran.

3 View gallery From right, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz ( Photo: Toby Melville, Pool Photo via AP; Christophe PETIT TESSON / POOL / AFP, Sean Gallup/Getty Images )

The E3 have pressed ahead now over accusations that Iran has violated the 2015 deal that aimed to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon. The United States, which was party to that deal, pulled out under President Donald Trump in 2018, and held failed indirect negotiations earlier this year with Tehran.

The E3, whose ministers informed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio of their decision on Wednesday, said they hoped that Iran would engage by the end of September to provide commitments over its nuclear program that will convince them to defer concrete action.

"The E3 are committed to using every diplomatic tool available to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon. That includes our decision to trigger the 'snapback' mechanism today through this notification," they said in the letter.

"The E3's commitment to a diplomatic solution nonetheless remains steadfast. The E3 will fully make use of the 30-day period following the notification in order to resolve the issue giving rise to the notification," the letter also said.

A senior Iranian official on Wednesday told Reuters that the decision is "an action against diplomacy, not a chance for it." He added that Iran used all of its capacities to dissuade the E3 from taking this step.

The official said that diplomacy with the thee European countries will continue as Tehran decides on Iran's reciprocal measures.

3 View gallery Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran ( Photo: AFP / HO / KHAMENEI.IR )

Iran has previously warned of a "harsh response" if sanctions are reinstated.

The E3 had offered to extend the snapback for as much as six months to enable serious negotiations if Iran resumes full U.N. inspections - which would also seek to account for Iran's large stock of enriched uranium that has not been verified since the June strikes - and engages in talks with the United States.

Growing frustration in Iran

The UN process takes 30 days before sanctions that would cover Iran's financial, banking, hydrocarbons and defense sectors are restored.

Growing fears of renewed United Nations sanctions under the snapback mechanism are fueling frustration in Iran, where economic anxiety is rising and political divisions are deepening, three insiders close to the government said.

As the prospect of tighter international restrictions threatens to further isolate the Islamic Republic, officials in Tehran remain split — with hardliners urging defiance and confrontation, while moderates advocate diplomacy.

3 View gallery United Nations Security Council meeting ( Photo: Kylie Cooper/Reuters )

Iran's rial weakened sharply since Wednesday after a Reuters report about the E3 moving to trigger the return of United Nations sanctions.

Iran has been enriching uranium to up to 60% fissile purity, a short step from the roughly 90% of weapons-grade, and had enough material enriched to that level, if refined further, for six nuclear weapons, before the strikes by Israel started on June 13, according to the IAEA.

Actually producing a weapon would take more time, however, and the IAEA has said that while it cannot guarantee Tehran's nuclear program is entirely peaceful, it has no credible indication of a coordinated weapons project.