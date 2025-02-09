Outrage grows over cabinet inaction on locking down next phase of deal after emaciated hostages return

The Security Cabinet meeting on Phase B of the hostage deal has yet to be scheduled, despite a promise made Saturday night by a "political source" to convene it after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's return to Israel from Washington. On Sunday morning, as Netanyahu boarded the official state Wing of Zion plane, it was revealed that the Cabinet ministers would meet only on Tuesday, or possibly even Thursday.

Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu board the jet back to Israel ( )

On Sunday evening, upon Netanyahu’s return to Israel, a government meeting will take place, but it will focus on "how to investigate the events of October 7," following a deadline set by the High Court of Justice for the government to hold a discussion on this topic. Last night, after the briefing by the political source, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum expressed outrage and demanded the Cabinet convene immediately in light of the horrifying images of Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy, and Eli Sharabi upon their release on Saturday morning during the fifth hostage release of the deal.

The three hostages were released from Hamas captivity appearing gaunt, emaciated and pale. "How, after the horrifying images of Eli, Ohad and Or this morning, is the Cabinet not convening immediately?" the Forum asked in a statement. "What more proof is needed for decision-makers to understand the critical urgency of bringing back the remaining 76 hostages?"

Meanwhile, an Israeli delegation departed for Doha, this time joined by Hostage and Missing Persons Coordinator Gal Hirsch and a senior Shin Bet official. However, the Forum expressed dissatisfaction, noting that this delegation is not authorized to discuss Phase II of the deal, but only to continue Phase I, which is still ongoing. The Forum called on Netanyahu to "send a negotiation delegation to Qatar with a clear and full mandate to finalize the agreement urgently, ensuring the return of the last hostage, with a clear timeline and terms."

Fifth round of hostage releases

According to the agreement, discussions on Phase II of the deal were supposed to begin on the 16th day of the agreement, which was a week ago. Netanyahu, who has so far refrained from sending a delegation to discuss the continuation of the deal, considered the meetings he held during his visit to the U.S. with Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, on the 16th day, as the initiation of the discussions stipulated in the agreement.

2 View gallery Emaciated hostages paraded by Hamas ( Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled )

After the fifth round of releases, 76 hostages remain in captivity. Of the 33 hostages slated for release in Phase I, 16 have been released so far, alongside five Thai citizens who were freed outside the framework of the agreement. Three more rounds of releases remain in Phase I. Of the 17 hostages expected to be released in these rounds, eight are no longer alive. The next two phases will see the release of three hostages each, and in the final week, 11 additional hostages will be freed, including, as per the agreement, Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu, who have been held in captivity for over a decade.

Among the hostages yet to be released in Phase I are Shiri Bibas and her children, Ariel and Kfir, whose fate is of grave concern to the IDF. Additionally, five men categorized as elderly are expected to be released: Itzik Algert, Shlomo Mansour, Ohad Yahalomi, Oded Lifshitz, and Tsahi Idan. Nine hostages classified as ill or injured are also expected to be released: Sagui Dekel-Chen , Yair Horn, Omer Wenkert, Alexander Trupanov , Elia Cohen, Tal Shem, Omer Shem Tov , as well as Mengistu and al-Sayed.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Alongside the deep shock felt by the public, politicians also expressed anger on Saturday night over Hamas' gruesome display and the condition of the hostages upon their release. Netanyahu, still in Washington at the time, issued his first statement – half a day after the horrifying images were revealed: "Once again, we have seen the monstrosity of Hamas. These are the same monsters who massacred our citizens and tortured our captives. And I say to them again: Their blood is on their hands. We will do everything to bring back all our hostages. We will ensure their security. This is the directive I have given to the delegation – to convey this message to the mediators and demand it."

2 View gallery Brothers Yossi and Eli Sharabi, both back home ( Photo: Courtesy )

However, senior Israeli officials said on Saturday that the country’s leadership was not truly surprised by the horrifying images of the hostages, which reminded many of Holocaust survivors . "The shocking impact of the images is on the public," the officials said. "The political echelon was fully aware of the hostages’ condition, including those released today. Those familiar with the facts were not surprised at all," they added.

Following the officials’ statements and the apparent "shock" of politicians, hostage families themselves testified that they had been informed of the dire conditions in which their loved ones were being held. Tal Levy, Or Levy’s brother, said in an interview on Sunday morning with Reshet Bet radio that official sources had told him and his family months ago, before Yahya Sinwar was targeted, that men were being starved under his orders. "I don’t think he [Or] would have survived another month," he said.