Families shocked to see how thin and weak released hostages were

The three hostages released from Hamas captivity on Saturday appeared extremely thin and weak as they were paraded by Hamas terrorists in Gaza and made to participate in their "ceremony," making statements from the stage at Deir al Balah.

This is proof that the hostages have run out of time, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement after the harsh images were broadcast from Gaza.

Ohad Ben Ami's family was shocked at his appearance although pleased to see him walking on his own feet. "They look so terrible, Ohad does not look the same. We will have to take care of him now, " a family member said.

Tami a relative said she was heartbroken by his appearance. "This is bigger than what we can see now, and it is our duty to care for those who have not yet returned," she said. "This reflect how horrible the situation is for those that we can not see. This cannot go on."

Or Levy's brother said he will heal. "He's back, he will recover and be OK. His son Almog asked when his father was coming," Tal Levy said.

Michal Cohen, the mother of Raz Ben Ami said despite the disturbing images, there is a releife to know he is now in Israeli hands. "I see the process Raz is still undergoing," she said of her daughter that was also held hostage by Hamas. "These are difficult days but she will supporet him."

President Issac Herzog said the hostages were used by Hamas's cynical display. "This is what the crime against humanity looks like," he said. "Completing the cease-fire deal is the humain, Jewish and moral thing to do. All our borthers and sisters must be returned from the hell of captivity in Gaza. Every last one of them."

The Prime Minister's office said in a statement that Isael embraces the hostages who returned on Saturday and their families were advised that they were in the hands of the IDF. "We will not be silent after the disturbing images seen," the PMO said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his stay in the U.S. and is not in the country.

Yehuda Cohen, whose son Nimrod is still captive in Gaza attacked Netanyahu. "It must be noted that while Israeli citizens are being released looking like survivors of the Holocaust, Netanyahu is enjoying his stay in a luxury hotel in Washington, at the expense of Israeli tax payers and the suffering of the hostages."