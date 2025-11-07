Israeli tourist arrested in Thailand after ammunition was found in luggage

An Israeli tourist was arrested on Thursday at Phuket International Airport after security officers discovered a loaded magazine containing 29 bullets in his luggage, Thai media reported.
The 26-year-old was detained after the bullets—5.56 millimeter rounds—were detected during a baggage scan. In Thailand, such ammunition is considered illegal. Police were called to the scene, arrested the man, and confiscated the magazine and bullets.
This is not the first case involving Israelis in Thailand this week. On Wednesday, a young Israeli couple was arrested on the island of Koh Phangan after being filmed having sex in broad daylight at the Wang Sai waterfall, in view of other tourists. The incident sparked outrage among locals and visitors and led to legal proceedings against the couple.
Earlier this week, on Monday, Thai immigration authorities arrested another Israeli on Koh Samui. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Osher Farhi, was wanted for burglary and armed robbery and was detained following an official request from the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok.