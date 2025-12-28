‘Historic milestone': Iron Beam laser interceptor delivered to IDF | Watch

Israel’s Defense Ministry Directorate of Defense Research and Development and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems on Sunday delivered the first Iron Beam laser interception system to the Israel Defense Forces, marking the completion of a complex development process. The ministry said the system proved its effectiveness in an extensive series of trials, successfully intercepting rockets, mortars and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The laser system is now expected to be integrated into the Israeli Air Force and incorporated into Israel’s multilayered air defense array as a complementary capability alongside Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow. During the official handover ceremony held Sunday at a Rafael facility, Dov Oster, a Directorate of Defense Research and Development official who was among the system’s developers and the father of Capt. Eitan Oster, who was killed in combat in southern Lebanon during the war and after whom the system is named, recited the Shehecheyanu blessing.

Launching ceremony of the Iron Beam laser system ( Photo: Spokesperson and Public Relations Division at the Ministry of Defense )

"The Iron Beam system represents a global technological and engineering breakthrough - a high-power laser system designed to counter various aerial threats. The system features an advanced laser source and a unique electro-optical targeting system, enabling the interception of a wide range of targets at an enhanced operational range, with maximum precision and superior efficiency - all at a negligible marginal cost, which constitutes the laser system’s primary advantage," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the ceremony that: “Certain events truly merit the designation ‘historic milestone’ in the most precise sense. At this significant moment, we can all feel immense pride in the precedent established here today. For the first time globally, a high-power laser interception system has achieved full operational maturity, successfully executing multiple interceptions throughout an extensive trial series replicating diverse operational scenarios."

3 View gallery The Iron Beam laser system ( Photo: Spokesperson and Public Relations Division at the Defense Ministry )

He thanked all those involved and added that “your dedication has brought us to this historic occasion that fundamentally alters the threat calculus.” Katz said the achievement “ changes the rules of engagement and delivers a critical message to our enemies - near and far alike - do not challenge us, or face severe consequences. Our defensive strength is matched by our offensive capability. This message reverberates from Tehran to Sana’a to Beirut. We remain committed to preserving Israel’s security and technological edge, ensuring we stand resolute against future challenges.”

Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir said the delivery of the first system to the Air Force, out of many currently in production, “marks the completion of the first phase, transitioning from development to serial production.” He described it as “only the beginning of the technological revolution,” noting that “alongside production, we are already deep into developing the next generations of defense systems, on land and in the air. Iron Beam is expected to significantly enhance our ability to contend with complex threats and to improve the economic equation, the cost of interception versus the cost of the threat.”

3 View gallery IDF receives the Iron Beam laser defense system ( Photo: Spokesperson and Public Relations Division at the Defense Ministry )

Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said the ceremony was “especially moving.” He added, ““This moment, where an innovative and groundbreaking system that transforms operational reality is delivered from its developers into IDF hands, is especially significant. It continues our longstanding partnership, united by a single overarching purpose: safeguarding Israel’s security and defending its citizens. This adds another capability to our air defense forces, who have demonstrated exceptional operational proficiency during this war.”

Rafael Chairman Yuval Steinitz said, “Todaymarks the beginning of the era of high-energy laser defense. Israel has become the first country in the world to field an operational laser system for the interception of aerial threats, including rockets and missiles. This milestone was made possible by Rafael’s unique adaptive optics technology, representing a global scientific breakthrough. Rafael conceived, led, and brought this groundbreaking project - Iron Beam - from vision to reality, as part of its long-standing responsibility to strengthen and expand the scientific and technological advantage of the State of Israel.”

3 View gallery Iron Beam laser defense system ( Photo: Spokesperson and Public Relations Division at the DEfense Ministry )

In recent years, the system was developed by the R&D unit of the Defense Ministry’s DDR&D together with lead developer Rafael, alongside Elbit Systems, which is responsible for the laser source, and other defense industries including SCD and Shapir Systems.