Iran says won't engage in talks until Israeli strikes cease; air defenses engage above Tehran | Live updates

Iran rules out negotiations amid ongoing Israeli strikes, as Tehran accuses Western powers of complicity in the attacks; rescue ship docks in Israel with 2,000 returning Israelis

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Tehran will not engage in talks with any party as long as Israeli attacks persist. His word came shortly after reports of Iranian air defenses engaging above Tehran.
“Western countries are not condemning Israel’s aggression against Iran, even though they know it violates all international laws and resolutions,” Araghchi stated. “The U.S. is complicit in the Israeli aggression against Iran, even if it’s not participating publicly,” he added.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Israeli strike in Teran
The first rescue ship returning Israelis stuck abroad, overseen by Transportation Minister Miri Regev, docked Friday at the Port of Ashdod. The vessel, Crown Iris, operated by Mano Maritime, brought back about 2,000 Israelis who had been evacuated from Limassol, Cyprus.
Transportation Minister Miri Regev (right) at the Port of Ashdod
“This is a national mission and a demonstration of Israeli solidarity,” said Regev. “We continue to work tirelessly, using all available tools and resources, to bring Israeli citizens home safely.”
The IDF completed a series of overnight strikes in the heart of Tehran, the IDF announced Friday morning. Dozens of targets were attacked, including military industrial sites for missile production and the Spand headquarters for research and development of the nuclear weapons project.
On Friday morning, heavy smoke rose from the scene of a missile impact in Be'er Sheva in southern Israel, and extensive damage was caused from an Iranian missile attack. Damage was seen in nearby homes and Vehicles are also on fire. There are currently no reports of injuries. Magen David Adom teams are providing medical treatment at the scene to several panic victims and are searching for additional victims. Read more about the attack here.
