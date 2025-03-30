'“Hamas is starting to blink': Israel increases military pressure amid stalled hostage negotiations

The gaps between Israel and Hamas remain substantial, with the U.S. and Egypt applying significant pressure on Hamas behind the scenes to show flexibility . At the end of the Security Cabinet meeting, the government ministers decided to intensify military pressure on Hamas in the coming days to force acceptance of Israel’s counteroffer.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Menahem KAHANA / AFP )

While Hamas has expressed willingness to release five living hostages in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire, Israel is demanding an increase in the number of living hostages released to 11, along with the return of half the bodies of killed hostages. Israel is awaiting Hamas' response and, in the meantime, will escalate military pressure .

The Security Cabinet convened late Saturday night to discuss negotiations for a hostage deal and received briefings from the heads of the negotiation team, led by M from Shin Bet. The meeting was attended by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, while the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet sent their deputies. Briefings concluded that Hamas appears to be stalling negotiations. Efforts are being made to reach agreements before Passover, but significant gaps remain. Minister Ron Dermer argued that Israel's military pressure is effective, stating that “Hamas is starting to blink.”

A senior Israeli official revealed that a proposal from mediators was received over the weekend. Consultations were held in Israel, leading to the submission of a counteroffer.

“Negotiations are ongoing,” the official said. “Even without delegations, there is continuous communication with mediators and the Americans. Military pressure and the logistical blockade are clearly having an impact on negotiations, leading to the exchange of proposals. We submitted a counteroffer and are now waiting for Hamas’ response.”

Israel’s proposal aligns with the original Witkoff framework : the release of 11 living hostages and half the bodies of the dead. Israel clarified that if this proposal is accepted it will enter negotiations for the second phase. Talks currently focus on key terms and, if progress is made, Israel is prepared to send a delegation to Cairo or Doha. Preparations for this are already underway.

Hamas' current offer proposes returning five living hostages over a 50-day period — one hostage every 10 days. Israel has rejected this offer. In the previous phase, three hostages were released each week. Israel is demanding the inclusion of dead hostages and a shorter timeline.

At a government meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that military pressure on Hamas is proving effective. "It works because it simultaneously crushes Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities while creating conditions for the release of our hostages. That’s exactly what we’re doing. Last night, the Security Cabinet decided to intensify the already significant pressure to further weaken Hamas and create optimal conditions for the release of our hostages," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu counters 'false claims'

Netanyahu dismissed three "false claims" directed at the government: “First, that we are not conducting negotiations. That’s false. We are negotiating under fire, which is why it’s effective. We are beginning to see cracks appear. The second claim is that we are unwilling to discuss the final stage. That’s also false. We are ready. Hamas will lay down its arms, its leaders will be allowed to leave, and we will ensure general security in Gaza while advancing Trump’s plan for voluntary migration. We are not hiding this.

3 View gallery Steve Witkoff ( Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool )

“The third false claim is that we don’t care about the hostages. That’s not true. Ministers and officials here meet with the hostages’ families regularly, as do I and my wife. Over the past week, we met with four families and spoke with four others. We deeply feel and share their pain, which is immense.” According to Netanyahu: “Until now, the combination of military and diplomatic pressure has been the only thing that has secured the return of hostages—not the empty slogans and criticisms I hear from so-called experts in the media.”

Regarding Hezbollah, Netanyahu stated: “In Lebanon, we are enforcing strict measures without compromise. This is the directive given by myself, the Defense Minister, and the Cabinet to the IDF, and the IDF is carrying it out in the best way possible. We do not tolerate provocations or make exceptions. The state of Lebanon is responsible for what happens on its territory, and it must ensure no attacks are launched from there toward Israel.”

The Cabinet ministers also received briefings on the American campaign against the Houthis , which highlighted more decisive and powerful actions compared to the Biden administration. Updates were also provided on the Iranian threat and the dramatic measures taken by Trump, who issued an ultimatum to the Iranians: agree to a deal or face military action .

Netanyahu praised U.S. actions against the Houthis. “They are addressing the situation with great force. Of course, we are acting to defend ourselves, as we did recently, but the fact that the U.S. is stepping up its efforts in such a decisive manner is a significant change. We always value alliances. We have an alliance with the greatest power in the world, which stands firmly behind us in this arena and others with no reservations.”

Sources within Hamas leadership told the London-based Arabic-language newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that the organization is facing difficulties managing certain issues, as all members are now targets for attacks. Those remaining in Gaza, including political and military leaders, and government officials, have been forced into hiding to evade Israeli security tracking until a ceasefire is reached

3 View gallery Israeli protesters, along with Pikachu, demand new hostage deal ( Photo: AP / Maya Alleruzzo )

The sources emphasized that, while Hamas remains strong and unified, the current circumstances are forcing it to retreat, particularly as Israeli bombardments target government centers, homes, individuals and other areas. They noted that a ceasefire would strengthen Hamas and allow it to continue governing Gaza until a clear political agreement is reached regarding the administration of the Strip by an agreed-upon body, primarily tied to the community support committee Hamas has already agreed to establish.