Egypt pushes deal to release 5 living hostages for ceasefire and aid to Gaza

Hamas responds positively to Egyptian proposal, official says; Cairo would reportedly require Hamas to provide detailed information on condition of all hostages—including those alive, deceased or wounded—along with photographic evidence

Einav Halabi, Itamar Eichner, news agencies|
Egypt has put forward a new proposal aimed at restarting ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, an Egyptian official said Monday.
Under the terms of the proposal, Hamas would release five living hostages—including American-Israeli IDF soldier Edan Alexander—in exchange for a weeks-long pause in fighting, the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners by Israel. A Hamas official told the Associated Press the group had “responded positively” to the plan.
2 View gallery
משפחות החטופים מכריזות על 500 דקות צום ברחבת הכנסת תוך הצגת מיצג מחאה משפחות החטופים מכריזות על 500 דקות צום ברחבת הכנסת תוך הצגת מיצג מחאה
Hostage families demand deal to release loved ones
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
The proposal is based on the most recent deal outlined by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, and comes amid intensified Egyptian efforts to revive stalled negotiations. Talks continue on a broader agreement that would include the release of all hostages held by Hamas in return for an end to the war.
Meanwhile, Qatari newspaper The New Arab reported that the proposal would require Hamas to provide detailed information on all hostages—living, deceased or wounded—including photographic evidence. The report has not been confirmed by other sources.
IDF tanks amass on Gaza border
(Video: IDF)
2 View gallery
כוחות צה" בגבול הרצועהכוחות צה" בגבול הרצועה
An Israeli tank on the border with Gaza
(Photo: Menahem Kahana / AFP)
Meanwhile, following an IDF announcement Sunday that it was preparing an Armored Corps battalion for expanded operations in Gaza, Palestinian sources said Tuesday that Israeli armored forces were moving toward Al-Mawasi, a former humanitarian zone southwest of Rafah. The military did not comment on the report.
At a press conference with visiting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said humanitarian aid to Gaza must be delivered in a way that does not reinforce Hamas or help it rebuild military capabilities.
