850 גג

Anti-terror elite force say hostages were shocked at rescue op

Three members of the Yamam force tell Ynet of the moments they reached the hostages; Noa Argamani was shocked and we carried her to the vehicle, her first question was if her mother was still alive 

Etty Abramov, Meir Turgeman|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Yamam
War
Hostage Rescue Operation
Noa Argamani
Operation Arnon
The rescue operation of four Israeli hostages from Gaza lifted Israel’s spirits but also came with a heavy price as Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora of the elite police anti-terror force Yamam, succumbed to his wounds after being seriously injured while clashing with terrorists in the area.
Superintendent A., deputy commander of Unit A, which was assigned to the rescue of three of the hostages, and Chief Inspector A., the commander of Team 33 along with his deputy, Sergeant Major Y., who were in charge of rescuing Noa Argamani spoke to Ynet about the moment they reached the Israelis held captive by Hamas.
2 View gallery
yk13961090yk13961090
Yamam soldiers who took part in the rescue operation
(Photo: Dana Kopel)
"The [operation’s] main goal was to reach the hostages as quickly as possible. The team that reached them attempted to calm them down. They were very frightened, partly because of the explosions. At that point, we gave them instructions and provided them with ceramic vests and helmets. They were very cooperative and moved under fire with us," Superintendent A. recalled.
Chief Inspector A., who rescued Argamani said she was terrified. "She sat on the corner of the bed in shock. One of the soldiers said 'We came to save you,' I told one of the soldiers, to pick her up and he carried her over his shoulder. Inside the vehicle, she sat shaking, then she looked at me and asked, 'Is my mother alive?' I answered, 'Yes,' and she looked at everyone and asked, 'Are you sure?'"
2 View gallery
פקד ארנון זמורה ז״לפקד ארנון זמורה ז״ל
Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora
(Photo: Israel Police)
Of his dead comrade Zmora, Sergeant Major Y. said he was not just a commander but also a friend. "He’s the only one you’d want by your side on such a mission."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""