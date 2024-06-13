Anti-terror elite force say hostages were shocked at rescue op

The rescue operation of four Israeli hostages from Gaza lifted Israel’s spirits but also came with a heavy price as Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora of the elite police anti-terror force Yamam, succumbed to his wounds after being seriously injured while clashing with terrorists in the area.
Superintendent A., deputy commander of Unit A, which was assigned to the rescue of three of the hostages, and Chief Inspector A., the commander of Team 33 along with his deputy, Sergeant Major Y., who were in charge of rescuing Noa Argamani spoke to Ynet about the moment they reached the Israelis held captive by Hamas.
"The [operation’s] main goal was to reach the hostages as quickly as possible. The team that reached them attempted to calm them down. They were very frightened, partly because of the explosions. At that point, we gave them instructions and provided them with ceramic vests and helmets. They were very cooperative and moved under fire with us," Superintendent A. recalled.
Chief Inspector A., who rescued Argamani said she was terrified. "She sat on the corner of the bed in shock. One of the soldiers said 'We came to save you,' I told one of the soldiers, to pick her up and he carried her over his shoulder. Inside the vehicle, she sat shaking, then she looked at me and asked, 'Is my mother alive?' I answered, 'Yes,' and she looked at everyone and asked, 'Are you sure?'"
Of his dead comrade Zmora, Sergeant Major Y. said he was not just a commander but also a friend. "He’s the only one you’d want by your side on such a mission."